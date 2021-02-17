Michael Aizin is a co-founder and sponsor of the Online Oral History Museum of Modern Jewry and its major supporter
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Aizin is an impassioned self-starter, visionary, and influencer who has accumulated over three decades as an accomplished attorney and entrepreneur. Aizin manifested his passion for improving the quality of life of his clients by dedicating the majority of his life to legal practices and by co-founding and sponsoring the spiritually stimulating Online Oral History Museum of Modern Jewry.
Aizin’s desire to better the wellbeing of others transpired in the earlier part of his youth. The moment he received his calling to practice law, Aizin dedicated himself towards earning his admission into law school so that he might turn his dream into a reality. Aizin’s drive to reach his goal proved to be more than sufficient as he was eagerly welcomed to Hofstra University School of Law where he completed his studies to become an attorney; he was admitted to the practice of law in New York by the Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department in 1986.
Aizin is currently a member of the Bar Association in the states of New York, Florida and New Jersey and has a Law office in Brooklyn. Although Aizin is a United States citizen and is a fluent English speaker, he is also perfectly fluent in Russian, which is a major drawing point for Russian speaking clients who are in need of an attorney because there are only around 1.6 million Russian-Americans populating the tri-state area. Aizin’s bilingual capabilities have proven to be very important in the legal field, as it is not common to come across an experienced, competent attorney who is linguistically advanced in both English and Russian.
Although Aizin works across a variety of sectors in his practice, he concentrates in representing cooperatives, Condo boards and Homeowners’ Associations. In this line of work, attorneys serve as general legal counselors to the boards and management companies. Aizin is able to use his expertise to assist his clients in their decision making if they are unsure of which course of action to take when operating or managing buildings with hundreds of residents. Aizin’s legal expertise reaches above and beyond these accomplishments; he has practiced in other areas of law, including real estate transactions, commercial litigation, State and Federal Court litigation, business transactions, corporate and international law.
See more information about Michael Aizin in his crunchbase profile. His interviews were also featured in Inspirery and Ideamensch.
Michael Aizin
