Veripath Farmland announces it has qualified to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investments Initiative UNPRI

Veripath Farmland is pleased to announce it has qualified to become a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investments Initiative UNPRICALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veripath Farmland Partners is pleased to announce it has qualified to become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investments Initiative (UN PRI).
Veripath Farmland Partners is pleased to announce it has qualified to become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investments Initiative (UN PRI). Founded in 2006, UN PRI is a network of global investors committed to working together to put principles of responsible investing into practice. Signatories follow a set of six principles that protect the environment, benefit society, and promote sound governance.
Veripath is one of a small number Canadian farmland investment entities to qualify to join UN PRI. “Veripath is pleased to be welcomed into a worldwide family of funds that recognize the importance of sustainable farming practices and investing,” said managing partner Stephen Johnston. “Becoming a signatory to this expanding initiative is part of our continuous process to deepening an already strong commitment to sound farm management practices and to protect the agronomic integrity of our land portfolios.”
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience and manage over 70,000 acres of Canadian row crop farmland. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-till farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.
Aggregate data as to number of partners, locations, acres, AUM etc, is consolidated from all assets managed by the principals of the Veripath investment team across three separate farmland portfolios as of Q4 2020. AUM represents estimated value of these assets as of same date. Investors in Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP will be invested in only the portfolios held by these entities. The aggregate data is provided for illustrative purposes to demonstrate other farmland portfolios managed by the principals of Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP.
