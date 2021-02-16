FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT to Launch Automated Enforcement Camera Pilot on Two DC Circulator Buses

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced plans to install on-bus automated enforcement cameras on two DC Circulator buses to gather data about how DC’s Car Free Lanes are being used. The pilot is scheduled to begin on February 16, 2021 and will continue through April 15, 2021.

“Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, DDOT continues to prioritize improving the reliability and efficiency of bus travel in the District through the Car Free Lanes,” said Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott. “The data we collect through this pilot will be used to evaluate how we can make our current and future Car Free Lanes safer and operate more efficiently.”

Cameras will be installed on two DC Circulator buses that will travel all available routes. During the pilot, DDOT will collect data about how the car free lanes are being used, specifically the frequency of unauthorized vehicles using the lanes and vehicles illegally parked at bus stops. The results from the pilot will help DDOT better understand the complexities of on-bus automated camera enforcement. Data will be collected for research purposes only.

Since 2019, DDOT has explored the effectiveness of Car Free Lanes in the District by installing lanes on H/I Streets NW; 14th Street NW; the M Street SE; and Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE. Through these projects DDOT seeks to improve bus travel speeds and reliability across the District.

Learn more about DDOT’s Bus Priority Program at https://www.ddot.dc.gov/page/bus-priority.

