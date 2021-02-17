MSDH Closures for Wednesday, February 17
Continued winter weather will close or delay the opening of many MSDH locations.
COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
All vaccination sites are closed for Wednesday, February 17 due to weather conditions except for appointments at Forrest, Harrison, Jackson and Jones county sites. Canceled appointments will automatically be rescheduled at the same time on a later date.
- Vaccination sites in Forrest, Harrison, Jackson and Jones counties will be open on Wednesday.
- Appointments at the Pike county vaccination site have been rescheduled for Thursday, February 18.
- Appointments at the Lawrence and Warren county vaccination sites have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 20.
- Appointments at the Hinds, Madison and Oktibbeha county vaccination sites have been rescheduled for Sunday, February 21.
- Appointments at the Panola county vaccination site have been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 23.
- Appointments at the Washington county vaccination site have been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 24.
- Appointments at the Lowndes county vaccination site have been rescheduled for Friday, February 26.
- Appointments at the Lauderdale, Lee, Neshoba and Rankin county vaccination sites have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 27.
- Appointments at the De Soto and Lafayette county vaccination sites have been rescheduled for Sunday, February 28.
You will be notified by phone, text or e-mail if your appointment has been rescheduled.
COVID-19 Testing Sites
All COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be closed on Wednesday and Tbursday, February 17 and 18, including the old Farmer's Market location in Jackson.
County Health Departments
Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments, WIC centers, and offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 17 except for the ones list below.
MSDH locations in the following counties will be open on Wednesday:
- Forrest
- George
- Greene
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Stone
- Wayne
This information may change as weather conditions develop.