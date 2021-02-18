Royal Holiday Vacation Club Among Travel Companies Offering New Safety Protocols & Safe Travel Destinations In 2021

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel and hospitality industry has endured many catastrophic events including the Great Recession and 9/11. In every circumstance, travel has always bounced back and flourished. However, according to the CEO of Royal Holiday Vacation Club, Covid-19 is unique. That is because there is no clear end in sight or health model that can predict when the pandemic will end.

Reinvention

Because it seems that this pandemic will be there for the foreseeable future, many travel companies have been forced to reinvent their operations. They have responded to the changing landscape by offering new services and developing new safety protocols.

Safety Measures

Some of the safety measures that tour companies have implemented include social distancing, stringent sanitizing, and regular temperature checks. Tour buses are carrying half the capacity to adhere to social distancing measures.

Wearing a mask has become essential in many hospitality facilities unless a person is eating. Many facilities are also disinfecting communal places.

Coronavirus Testing

The major travel companies have prioritized overcoming the first hurdle; adhering to Covid-19 testing requirements. With the US requiring all international travelers including American citizens to have a Covid-19 negative certificate before entering the US, international resorts are stepping up their testing options. Through its Safe Guest Program, Royal Holiday Vacation Club is providing testing at the hotel.

Safe Guest Program

The new CDC rules caught many vacationers off guard. According to these rules, American vacationers will now be required to have proof of being Covid-19 negative before they enter the US.

As part of their Safe Guest Program, the Royal Holiday Vacation Club has announced coronavirus testing support measures for guests. Royal Holiday has teamed up with certified medical centers and hospitals to offer the tests at reduced rates. For guests who test positive, they will be supported with special rates to extend their stay to quarantine.

Contactless Technologies

Hotels are investing in contactless technologies. Some facilities already have keyless hotel entry and digital checkout. Contactless payments are also being adopted.

The travel industry is moving towards 'no-touch' technologies such as automation, gesture controls, and biometrics. In some airports, travelers use facial recognition to check into their flight.

With All These Safety Measures in Place, People Should Feel Confident to Travel

After many months in lockdown, many are considering traveling. For those who will decide to travel, they would like to know about safe travel destinations in 2021. Some of them include:

1. Canada

According to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Canada is one of the safest destinations. Canada handled the coronavirus better than most countries.

2. New Zealand

New Zealand ranks second on the 2020 Global Peace Index. Also, it has handled the Covid-19 crisis extremely well. That makes it one of the safest places to visit in 2021.

3. Australia

Australia is one of the most peaceful countries in the world. The country's leadership has also properly addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Ireland

Ireland is currently open to American travelers. Visitors have to complete quarantine for at least two weeks. Ireland ranks within the top 20 countries when it comes to peace and happiness.

5. Scandinavia

Scandinavian countries always rank highly in relation to peace and happiness. Finland is the happiest country in the world followed by Denmark. Sweden and Norway rank in the top 10. These countries have managed to keep Covid-19 under control.

6. Italy

In the earlier stages of Covid-19, Italy was ravaged badly but has recovered quite well. When Europe reopens, expect to see many leisure travelers flocking to Italy.

7. Thailand

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand enters 2021 as one of the safest countries in the world. This country recently received a Level 1 Travel Health Notice from the U.S. State Department meaning it has a low level of Covid-19.

For more information about safe destinations to visit in 2020, visit https://www.royal-holiday.com/en.

