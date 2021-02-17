Real Estate Investor William Tropp Explains How COVID-19 Is Changing Land Purchase Trends
COVID-19 Has Changed The World, Including Real Estate. William Tropp Gives His Take.HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic has hit nearly every industry, including real estate. Investor William Tropp has noticed an interesting trend: as COVID-19 presses on, rural land investment has increased. Here, William Tropp explores why this phenomenon is occurring, and whether investing in rural land is a smart move given the current real estate market.
While up to 40% of Americans say they would never invest in anything, regardless of the circumstances, those who are willing to invest are most likely to do so in real estate. According to William Tropp, many people who are just getting started with investing in real estate are choosing to get out of the city – and dive into investing in rural properties.
William Tropp says that land sales in rural areas have spiked since COVID-19 took hold. Many real estate experts hypothesize that this is due to people wanting to get away from the close physical proximity to others in cities and suburbs. Social distancing isn't easy in a city or suburban environment, and the wide-open spaces of rural areas are calling to people who feel confined in the concrete jungle.
While some buyers are investing in full farms, William Tropp says that many are buying as little as just a few acres – a perfect amount of space to get started either with building a home or developing property for later sale. While creating a single-family home is a great start in real estate, developing properties for others can be more lucrative.
Investors who owned properties in large cities with a high demand for real estate are finding that this is the perfect time to sell and invest elsewhere. After selling their property (or properties) in the city or the suburbs, investors find that their dollar goes further in rural areas, according to William Tropp.
While the onset of the spike in rural land investment may have occurred in conjunction with COVID, William Tropp doesn't think that it's likely to slow down once a vaccine arrives. People have seen the dangers of living in close proximity to others. Leading scientists have predicted that the novel coronavirus won't be the only pandemic to hit the planet in coming years. William Tropp believes that some people who are investing in rural land are thinking about the future, and working to create a safer environment for their families if something similar to COVID-19 happens again.
