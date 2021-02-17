As the Scientology Super Bowl Ad Aired, a New Interactive Timeline of the Church’s Global Pandemic Response Went Live

Volunteer Ministers from Scientology Churches across the globe saved lives by reaching out in their communities with practical easy-to-understand booklets that helped people learn and apply the basics of prevention.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Athens, Greece

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Sydney, Australia

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Milan, Italy

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

On Scientology.org, look behind the scenes at how Scientology Churches and Scientologists reached out with help to communities across the globe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in tandem with the Scientology Super Bowl ad, “20/21 a Look Behind & a Look Ahead,” an interactive timeline of the last year, shows why the Church says that when the pandemic struck and the world ground to a standstill, “that’s when we got VERY busy.”

The Church’s global “total preparedness” program is illustrated by more than 1,200 images and 14 new videos.

Operating on the maxim adopted for Church operation by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, that “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” Church staff first safeguarded all Scientology Churches with the world’s most powerful decontamination solution—a solution as eco-friendly as it is safe and effective.

Then the most authoritative prevention guidelines were distilled and presented in a series of three illustrated booklets and a dozen public service announcements in 21 languages. All available free of charge through the Scientology.org How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center, they make it easy for anyone to keep themselves and their families safe in these challenging times.

Staff at the Church’s International Dissemination and Distribution Center worked around the clock producing these booklets at the rate of 17,500 per hour and shipped them to every Scientology Church and Mission along with bright yellow jackets, caps and preventive gear. Scientology Volunteer Ministers then carried out in-person Stay Well booklet distribution drives to help their communities understand and apply this life-saving information.

In cities across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, Volunteer Ministers distributed 7.5 million copies of these booklets door-to-door to neighbors and to some 43,600 establishments to provide their communities the information families need to keep themselves and others well.

They were welcomed everywhere. Shop owners, concerned about restrictions, their future, and what they could do to help bring the pandemic under control, recognized that by encouraging their customers to take copies of these booklets, they could be part of the solution. Positive feedback poured in: “Individuals need these gentle reminders in times like these.” “Everyone should read these booklets as they explain so much.” “Our customers keep asking about the booklets and taking copies.” And a typical comment from a healthcare provider: “Thanks to your booklets, we can easily answer our patients’ questions and confusions.”

“20/21 a Look Behind & a Look Ahead” also covers how Volunteer Ministers reached out with help in so many other ways in the face of this global catastrophe. The interactive timeline including all videos may be viewed in 17 languages.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

For more information, visit Scientology.org/2021/

