Businesses are skeptical about vaccine effectiveness

Canadian executives are not entirely optimistic about vaccines decreasing the spread of COVID

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian managers and executives were asked about the likelihood of the vaccines effectively decreasing the spread of COVID and about the likelihood of the pandemic worsening before a vaccine is fully rolled out in Canada.

While executives are not pessimistic about the vaccine’s effectiveness, fewer than a majority are strongly convinced that the vaccine will be effective in decreasing the spread of COVID in Canada. Also, the vast majority of businesses think it is at least somewhat likely that the pandemic will worsen before a vaccine is fully rolled out in Canada.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

For more information on this release: https://modusresearch.com/businesses-are-skeptical-about-vaccine-effectiveness/

About The Business Monitor

The Business Monitor is Canada’s only B2B omnibus service. Results from the Monitor are based on scientific samples of Canadian business leaders.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We offer our clients exclusive access to the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard for B2B research in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9ae35fd-ad2a-43c9-b458-15dec383b638


For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:

Charlie Graves

President, Modus Research

1800 254 6944 x 244

cgraves at modusresearch dot com

@ModusResearch

Business Outlook on Vaccines Effectiveness

Most Canadian businesses are cautious about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines

