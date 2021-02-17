Businesses are skeptical about vaccine effectiveness

Canadian executives are not entirely optimistic about vaccines decreasing the spread of COVID

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian managers and executives were asked about the likelihood of the vaccines effectively decreasing the spread of COVID and about the likelihood of the pandemic worsening before a vaccine is fully rolled out in Canada.



While executives are not pessimistic about the vaccine’s effectiveness, fewer than a majority are strongly convinced that the vaccine will be effective in decreasing the spread of COVID in Canada. Also, the vast majority of businesses think it is at least somewhat likely that the pandemic will worsen before a vaccine is fully rolled out in Canada.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

