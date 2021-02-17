Hotel Equities and Virtua Partners Form 33 Degrees™

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hotel Equities and affiliated global private equity group Virtua Partners officially announced the launch of 33 Degrees , a master brand encompassing a portfolio of companies, including:

● Hotel Equities - Best-in-class hotel operating and development firm with a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hard Rock & Hyatt. The portfolio consists of luxury, resort, full service, select service, boutique, independent, and lifestyle hotels.

● 33 Degrees Financing - Formerly known as Virtua Credit, specializing in capital arrangement for institutional real estate assets.

● Versant Property Management - Provides comprehensive and customized property management solutions for commercial, restaurant and entertainment social venues including tenant relations, leasing negotiations and property improvement construction oversight.

● Versant Commercial Brokerage - Offering high-quality real estate brokerage and advisory services.

● Clear Vista Management - Sophisticated asset management and investor relations services designed to maximize the value of properties on behalf of clients.

33 Degrees and its operating companies are based in Alpharetta, GA and Scottsdale, AZ at 33 degrees latitude, which is the genesis of the 33 Degrees brand. 33 Degrees’ integrated portfolio of companies enables its affiliates to focus on creating value to properties within any stage of the lifecycle while generating a maximum return on investment (ROI) for its stakeholders.

33 Degrees Chairman of the Board Quinn Palomino explained the decision, stating, “This allows us to capitalize on shared resources while streamlining and improving upon business efficiencies. It also gives us the ability to better scale when serving clients and investors. We’re confident our decision to form this new entity will be a success as we are better aligned for the growth ahead.”

“33 Degrees is another exciting milestone for Hotel Equities and Virtua Partners,” said Brad Rahinsky, CEO of Hotel Equities and 33 Degrees. “We look forward to building upon our 30+ year history while integrating with our affiliates under the new name focused on property lifecycle ownership and management. We’re confident this model opens more doors for growth while providing clients and partners access to the unparalleled resources made available to them through improved scale and efficiencies created by the organization.”

The launch of 33 Degrees included an unveiling of its visual identity and new website. Learn more about 33 Degrees visit www.33degrees.co .

About 33 Degrees

33 Degrees is a fully-integrated commercial real estate advisory and investment firm specializing in lifecycle management across all asset classes. The firm and its affiliates currently manage nearly 200 properties across the United States and Canada with a combined value of over $4 billion dollars. 33 Degrees offers a portfolio of the following services: finance, asset management, property management, brokerage, and hospitality management. To learn more about 33 Degrees visit www.33degrees.co .

Sommer Shiver, VP of Branding & Communications sshiver@hotelequities.com