Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Finds Sweet Spot in Surging E-Learning Space

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digital online learning in both education and business was growing at a steady pace. As the pandemic surged, tens of millions were forced to work from home and college classrooms were shuttered, and the trend turned to a tsunami, leaving many businesses completely unprepared for the new normal. Now both the present and the future of learning and work has moved online, and whole ecosystems must move to e-learning to survive. Demand has surged for customized and scalable online learning products in a single, easy-to-use format.

This is the sweet spot for Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) , an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) software company that delivers online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12. Amesite’s product portfolio is complemented by a robust suite of services that help partners implement new programs and improve existing ones. Most recently, Amesite introduced Manage, a creative new functionality that enables schools and businesses to efficiently build and customize new courses, or onboard existing ones, at their own pace.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling.

