Clever Leaves Added to NYSE-Listed Cannabis ETF ‘THCX’

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today it has been added to the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) ("THCX"), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange.



"As one of the few global cannabis operators, inclusion in the Cannabis ETF will allow us to reach a much broader group of investors who are interested in the value that our multinational platform offers,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “This milestone comes at the perfect time as we continue to expand our operations and distribution across five continents.”

Listed on NYSE Arca, THCX tracks the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index, which is a modified market capitalization weighted index, with a portfolio of 31 stocks that are expected to benefit from growth of the legal marijuana, CBD and hemp industries. Clever Leaves' inclusion in the index is part of THCX's expansion to include various cannabis industry sub-themes, which now includes Clever Leaves’ large-scale, cost-efficient, pharma-grade operations out of Colombia and Portugal, which is intended to appeal to investors who are looking for differentiated exposure outside of a traditional domestic cultivation story.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a provisional license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – that allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ .

Clever Leaves Press contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1347-487-6197

mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57310-236-8830

Diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Investor inquiries:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

+1949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Commercial inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com