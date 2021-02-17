IIBA Announces Global Leadership Changes

Former IIBA Board Chair Keith Ellis to Lead Engagement Strategy

Former Board Chair Keith Ellis resigned from the association’s board in December 2020. At the January 2021 board meeting, Barbara Carkenord was appointed Chair and Heather Mylan-Mains was appointed Vice Chair replacing former Vice Chair Jon Buttriss, who will remain on the board in a director capacity.

As a foundational IIBA member, Carkenord was both a contributor and expert reviewer on various versions of the globally recognized standard for business analysis, A Guide to the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge® (BABOK® Guide). Her focus on critical thinking and increasing business value drove her to help define the business analysis profession. She is co-founder of two successful US-based training and consulting companies and author of Seven Steps to Mastering Business Analysis, First Edition.

Board Vice Chair, Mylan-Mains is also a contributor to the BABOK® Guide and is a Business Analyst Consultant and past President of the Central Iowa Chapter. She has also served as Deputy Vice President and Volunteer Vice President of IIBA Chapters in the US. She is an active speaker at business analysis conferences worldwide.

“These changes on the board reflect the dynamics of our membership association. Keith’s support as Chair helped position IIBA to quickly respond to the emerging COVID-19 threat in early 2020 and, as we moved forward in the year, to provide critical leadership as we began working on a strategic plan process that will complete in early 2021. I am delighted the board has selected Barbara and Heather for their new leadership roles. They are both well known in the business analysis community from their work with IIBA Chapters and supporting the adoption of business analysis standards. I would also like to thank Jon for his work as Vice Chair and for remaining on the board in his role as director. I look forward to working together to lead IIBA’s global growth and continue to shape the practice of business analysis,” said Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO of IIBA.

Announcing an addition to IIBA’s leadership team, Paula Pergantis, former Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Services at Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada, was named as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer in October 2020. Pergantis brings an extensive background in financial and operations leadership in both the private and not-for-profit sectors to the role. Her demonstrated ability to streamline business operations that drive growth and increase efficiency will support IIBA’s 2021 global strategy. Pergantis replaces former CFAO, Gail Cosman, who retired in Q4 2020.

Following his departure from the board in December, Ellis has accepted a new leadership role with IIBA. He will join IIBA in February as Chief Engagement and Growth Officer responsible for leading key areas of IIBA’s global growth strategy, including strategic partnerships, organizational relationships, and membership value. In this role, Ellis will lead IIBA’s Endorsed Education Provider (EEP), academic institution, and enterprise partner relationships, as well as oversee global Membership and Chapter engagement.

Ellis brings to IIBA more than 20 years of leadership experience including roles as CEO, COO, board member, investor, and mentor to various companies. He has experience with IDC, CGI, IAG Consulting, EnFocus Solutions, and Anow, among others, and co-founded and sold Digital Mosaic, a business analysis company. Ellis is a recognized voice in the business analysis community and has published and spoken extensively with the Enterprise Architecture Symposium, Business Analyst Times, Modern Analyst, and other outlets in the field in addition to his contributions to IIBA.

“Keith challenged the board to look at new ways of doing things. I am honored to take on the role of Chair and to be working with Heather as Vice Chair. The board has approved an aggressive plan to expand our presence around the world and the new CEGO role will help IIBA’s leadership team focus on creating impactful opportunities to advance the global practice of business analysis,” said Barbara Carkenord, CBAP, Chair IIBA Board of Directors.

“IIBA’s commitment to lead the global business analysis community and professional standards starts with having the right people aligned to execute that mission. Keith is a results-oriented leader and will be a tremendous addition to the team. Paula brings a vast amount of experience to the CFAO role, impacting core business systems and analysis. We have a strong, collaborative team that I look forward to working alongside to face the opportunities before us in 2021 to support our growing community,” said Fletcher.

