QCI Launches Qatalyst™, the First Quantum Computing Application Accelerator

Software Speeds Adoption of Quantum Computing By Providing Real Business Solutions Today

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced the commercial availability of Qatalyst™ , a first-of-its-kind quantum application accelerator.



Qatalyst delivers the power of quantum techniques and classical computing into the hands of non-quantum experts for solving critical business problems today. Focusing on constrained optimization applications, the software is ideal for executing complex computations to optimize supply chain, logistics, community detection, drug discovery, cybersecurity, transportation, and many others.

Qatalyst eliminates the expensive, time-consuming and complex programming of new quantum workflows and coding to specific QPU hardware. Using one of six simple API calls, organizations can submit their computational problems using the same familiar constructs their subject-matter experts (SMEs), programmers, workflows, and applications use currently. QCI has made Qatalyst and both QPU and CPU resources available in the cloud and does not require any on-premise installs.

“Qatalyst is a breakthrough in the adoption of quantum computing,” stated QCI CEO, Robert Liscouski. “We’re giving businesses the immediate ability to outperform their current optimization on classical computers while introducing quantum techniques, with no need to invest in complex quantum programming.”

“We believe that this model will accelerate the benefits of quantum computing as an integral asset for current enterprise computational environments,” added Liscouski. “We’re making it possible for organizations of any size to solve problems, with quantum techniques playing a vital role in the speed and quality of their business decisions.”

Classical computers are being challenged by the explosion of data and dimensions needed to solve computationally advanced problems, such as constrained optimization. Quantum computing promises to solve these challenges, enabling organizations to gain increasingly deeper insights into the best opportunities for optimizing their critical business flows.

Qatalyst uses the power of quantum techniques to solve optimization problems. As a result, classical computers return higher performance solutions, including a diversity of high-quality results, and expanding the insights businesses use to make the best possible decisions. Current constrained optimization solvers only return one result, which may or may not be the most effective answer for the business.

“Qatalyst represents a major step forward in delivering superior performance from QPUs at the earliest possible moment,” said Steve Reinhardt, vice president of product development at QCI. “The performance of the Qatalyst Core with classical systems, that uses quantum-ready techniques, continues to be ahead of the pack.”

“Last September we released support for QPUs. Now we’re working on squeezing the maximum benefit from those QPUs and combining that with classical processors to create the best available hybrid performance, anticipating quantum advantage,” Reinhardt added. “We expect this work to stimulate the development of applications that use modern QPUs, both annealing- and gate-model-based.”

Qatalyst is now commercially available to support the QikStart™ Program , QCI’s recently announced initiative to accelerate the real-world use cases for quantum computing. The Qatalyst software was formerly known as Mukai™ , the earlier version of the software that was used by initial adopters and quantum experts.

Today, Qatalyst offers seamless access to QPUs, with no low-level coding required. Users can seamlessly access and process the same problems across Rigetti, D-Wave and ION-Q QPUs today, with more processors planning to be added as they become available.

To learn more about how Qatalyst can deliver results for your business today, go to www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company has developed the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Qatalyst™, Mukai™ and QikStart™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

