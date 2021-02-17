EagleView Measurements Help Solar Installers Capture the Sun for American Homes

Solar leaders using EagleView to improve, expedite design, sales and installation

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and GIS solutions, and the industry leader in image clarity and rooftop measurements is helping millions of U.S. homes harness the sun's boundless, renewable energy. Now working with the nation's six leading solar installation providers, EagleView is proud to be contributing to America's renewable energy future.

The residential and commercial installation of solar panels continues to expand in America, with 72 million MW now being generated through photovoltaic arrays and other solar sources. This robust growth is made possible, in part, by the widespread adoption of remote processes, lowering soft costs with technology and process improvements, and massive gains in efficiency that help installers get panels on the roof faster than ever before.

Solar companies are driving the switch to renewable energy with fewer site visits, more accurate quotes, and faster installation timeframes, all of which contribute to a great customer experience. For the industry's leaders, EagleView is accelerating this change.

"With EagleView, there's no reason to send an inspector to the property after the homeowner has signed their contract," said Jake Wachman, VP of Software, SunPower. "EagleView reports help us to eliminate in-person site surveys and shorten project lifecycles by up to two weeks. Everyone wins: homeowners go solar faster, our dealers avoid an additional site visit, and we reduce project overhead.

With EagleView Inform, solar installers can prepare accurate designs and plan sets for a solar PV system without costly and time-consuming external site visits. Removing the need for site visits decrease installation timelines, allowing solar companies to reduce associated soft costs and project timelines.

"Remote processes and technological adoption are two of the biggest trends facing the solar installation market today," said David Williamson, CEO, Titan. "By using EagleView's always-accurate reports, we're able to get ahead of these trends and create designs and plan sets much faster without having to set foot on the property."

To learn more about how EagleView's solar solutions enable virtual property inspection and decrease solar timelines, visit https://www.eagleview.com/industry/solar/.

