Headlands Research Accelerates Growth and Diversity Commitment with the Acquisition of Multi-Site Southern California Based Artemis Institute for Clinical Research

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research (www.headlandsresearch.com), a global next-generation clinical research site organization, today announced that it has acquired Artemis Institute for Clinical Research. The acquisition significantly strengthens Headlands’ ability to profoundly impact the clinical trials process and elevates its global footprint to 13 clinical trial sites.



“Artemis brings a highly experienced and talented research team who cover a wide range of therapeutic areas that align with several of our Centers of Excellence, including Psychiatry, Neurology, and Vaccine trials,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We believe Artemis’ expertise complements Headlands’ global portfolio of clinical trial research competencies, and of equal importance, further builds upon our significant commitment to diversity in clinical trial enrollment.”

Artemis Institute for Clinical Research was founded by Dr. Vishaal Mehra in 2008 with the purpose of prioritizing patients and advancing medicine. With locations in San Diego and Riverside, Artemis specializes in the areas of Psychiatry, Neurology, Vaccine, Inpatient, and Medical Device clinical trials. To date, Artemis has conducted over 500 clinical trials across 20 therapeutic areas.

“We are very excited to be joining Headlands Research and we share in their vision to dramatically improve the clinical trial process,” said Dr. Vishaal Mehra, CEO and founder of Artemis Institute for Clinicals Research. “We are impressed with the leadership, innovation and growth trajectory of Headlands Research and believe that together we can continue to expand our research efforts in Southern California.”

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the idea that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of patients. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process through a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data thrd ough increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by KKR, Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The investment in Headlands is being funded through KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.

