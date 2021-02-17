Versus Systems Partners With Xcite Interactive to Bring Patented Rewards Platform to Television and Streaming

/EIN News/ -- Versus brings its real-world prizing software to live events, partnering with the company that powers interactive experiences for over 50% of NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA teams



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (Nasdaq: VS) (CSE:VS) (FRANKFURT:BMVB) today announced a partnership agreement with Xcite Interactive (“Xcite”), a world leader in interactive audience engagement. Audiences will be able to win real-world prizes while watching sports, playing mobile games, and watching streams on their TVs and mobile devices.

Xcite’s technology has powered interactive media experiences for major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL MLB, and NCAA, as well as events like the Olympics, the World Cup, X-Games, Formula1, and corporate events around the world. The interactive media platform has delivered experiential fan engagement for over 150 major sports teams and innovative entertainment partners, broadcasting on television, on OTT services, on custom websites, or on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Under the partnership agreement, Versus will provide its patented rewards technology for use in both at-home and in-venue projects with Xcite, allowing fans to earn real prizes through Xcite’s platform, which includes gamification through voting, polling, trivia, predictive gaming, and mini-games that fans can play alongside the live event experience.

“Being able to earn real-world rewards while watching your favorite team play is a dream benefit for sports fans worldwide. Working with Xcite to bring prizes to fans in the stadium, and at home, is a fantastic application of our reward platform,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “And it’s not just audiences that win. Brands will have new ways to reach audiences, and the events themselves will have more engaged viewers. It’s a very exciting partnership for everyone involved.”

“We believe Versus is the ideal technology partner for Xcite,” said Sean Hopkins, Founder and CEO of Xcite Interactive. “Our robust relationships with teams, venues, leagues, and event promoters gives us access to a huge and growing audience of fans, and the Versus Systems technology will enable our event partners to significantly enhance the level of fan engagement.”

About Xcite Interactive

Xcite Interactive is a global leader engaging online audiences at scale; we make every event more fun and profitable. Our cloud-scale web services platform brings the latest technology for gamification, content interaction and intelligence. We bring “audience expression” to another level and offer actionable moments for sponsors. You'll find our technology empowering the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, Olympics, World Cup, X-Games, Formula1 and corporate events around the globe. For more information, visit www.xcitelive.com .

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps, and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Players, viewers and users can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into mobile, console, and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

