Now Available to Global Brands — DoubleVerify’s Authentic Attention™ Powers Campaign Effectiveness

New solution delivered rich, actionable attention data to Mondelez International, boosting campaign performance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced broad availability of DV Authentic Attention™. DV Authentic Attention™ is the first privacy-friendly data solution in the market to provide timely, impression-level insights to optimize campaign performance — from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement.



“Optimizing campaign performance with existing measurement solutions continues to be a challenge,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Current tools have visibility gaps due to global privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers — which impede an advertiser’s ability to take meaningful action to influence campaign performance. DV Authentic Attention™ is designed to provide actionable, privacy-friendly data correlated with measurable campaign outcomes, giving global brands greater clarity and confidence in their digital investment. DV Authentic Attention™ represents the Company’s continued investment in leveraging our core data asset to evolve and expand our solution set from quality verification to media performance.”

DV Authentic Attention™ analyzes over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device — in real-time. For exposure, DV Authentic Attention™ evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV Authentic Attention™ analyzes key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. With this solution, advertisers are able to benchmark top performing sites and apps, evaluate cost-effective private marketplace deals characterized by high performance, and focus on the ad units and creatives that deliver the most impact.

Mondelez International used DV Authentic Attention™ as part of DV’s early access program to evaluate and optimize the performance of a cross-platform display campaign for a popular snack brand. In doing so, DV was able to highlight the value of “high-exposure” impressions on the campaign — correlated with a 9 percentage point increase in favorability, an 8 point lift in consideration overall, and a 5 point rise in purchase intent among the brand’s primary target audience. These findings illustrate how DV Authentic Attention™ can be effectively employed by brands and agencies to maximize media performance in-flight, and influence the effectiveness of future campaigns.

“DV’s sophisticated analysis of media performance provided us with actionable insights to drive campaign optimization and maximize effectiveness,” said Jennifer Brain-Mennes, Director of Global Media Strategy & Planning, Americas CX Lead of Mondelez. “Through DoubleVerify Authentic Attention™, we’ve been able to evaluate ad exposure and engagement in a completely new, granular and holistic way.”

DV Authentic Attention™ builds on DV's Authentic Ad™, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that provides advertisers with a definitive measure of digital media quality. As a natural evolution, DV Authentic Attention™ overlays key performance measures onto DV Authentic Ad™ delivery, enabling brands to optimize their digital strategies in flight.

DV Authentic Attention™ is part of DV Performance Solutions, which also features DV Custom Contextual — a privacy-friendly targeting solution that doesn’t rely on third-party cookies and enables advertisers to execute contextual targeting within their campaigns.

For more information about DV Authentic Attention™ or the company’s Performance Solutions, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Contact: chris@crenshawcomm.com