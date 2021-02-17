C Spire Selects Amdocs to Deploy Wireless Policy and Charging for 5G

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that C Spire, a privately held U.S. telecommunications and technology company, has selected its next generation Amdocs Openet microservices-based Policy and Charging Controls to support its 5G plans. The agile design of the Amdocs Openet policy and charging solution will empower C Spire to roll out new 4G and 5G network services to its residential and commercial customers.



The Amdocs Openet solution provides a foundation that empowers C Spire to quickly launch next generation 5G services to consumers and businesses and explore new monetization opportunities with a diversity of new business models and use cases. As part of this implementation, C Spire will be leveraging the latest version of Amdocs Openet Policy Controller and Evolved Charging Suite and as a result will gain a comprehensive set of policy blueprints to meet specific customer use cases as well as the flexibility to develop new monetization models for 5G networks.

“We’re excited to bring our residential and commercial customers the benefits of new 5G wireless network technology with fast speeds, better service and an improved experience where they need it the most,” said Charles Watson, Sr. Vice President, Network Operations, C Spire. “With the Amdocs Openet Policy and Charging solution we’re well poised to offer with a greater flexibility the most innovative 5G customer experience now and in the future.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs said, “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with C Spire in support of its launch of 5G services across the U.S. With its new Policy and Charging capabilities, C Spire will deliver enhanced digital experiences and service reliability, while accelerating time to market.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com