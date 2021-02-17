Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 February 2021)

New cases: 242 Total active cases: 13,440 Total currently admitted: 146 (18 new) Total number of tests conducted: 173,480 (1,364 new) Total confirmed cases: 29,421* Total recovered: 14,803 (608 new) New discharges from treatment units: 12 Total deaths: 968 (10 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up and 76 outcome under investigation.