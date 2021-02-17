Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (16 February 2021)

174 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 2,848 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 103,188. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,246,279.

Nairobi has 124 cases, Nakuru 10, Mombasa 9, Kiambu 7, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Murang’a 3, Machakos 3, Embu 2, Kajiado 2, Kirinyaga 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Taita Taveta 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Wajir 1.

86 patients have recovered from the disease. 65 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 21 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 85,336.

Sadly, 2 patients have lost their battle to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,797. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

258 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,190 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.