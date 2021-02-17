FDCTech Officially Integrates Condor FX Pro 5.0 with oneZero's Liquidity Hub

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that it had integrated the Condor FX Pro 5.0 with oneZero Financial Systems LLC ("oneZero"), a leading liquidity provider to the global foreign exchange, commodities, equities, crypto-currency, and futures markets. The conformance test with Condor FX Pro 5.0 to oneZero's liquidity hub confirmed the certification for a successful quote and trade session using the robust Condor Gateway. The liquidity hub allows market participants to connect to over 200 leading Forex providers, cryptocurrencies, and CFD at a fractional cost compared to FX brokers who use other conventional trading platforms.



The Company can now install Condor FX Pro 5.0 and the oneZero's liquidity hub for each broker in various data centers located in London (LD4), New York (NY4), and Tokyo (TY3). As a result of the integration, the Company will provide advanced analytics to dealing desks and global analytics to FX brokers using oneZero's – Data Source, the next-generation, cloud-based business intelligence toolkit. The liquidity hub a fully serviced infrastructure with 24-hour client support and flexible API integrations.

"The integration of Condor FX Pro 5.0 with oneZero's liquidity hub is central to our complete platform offering to FX brokers," said FDC Founder and CEO Mitchell M. Eaglstein. He added: "We are offering a fully customizable, robust, and unique retail FX platform with a wide range of expert trading tools for fast execution, low latency, comprehensive risk management system, and coupled with direct access to over 200 plus global liquidity providers."

oneZero Financial Systems LLC is a financial technology company based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to provide institutional and retail broker-dealers and market makers with the trading technology required to compete effectively across the global foreign exchange, commodities, equities, crypto-currency, and futures markets.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.