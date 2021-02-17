Tesla NanoCoatings Adds Mexican Patent to Its International Portfolio

We have seen considerable interest in our coatings by companies in Mexico. The addition of a Mexican patent to our portfolio will help us build our business there” — Todd Hawkins, President and CEO

MASSILLON, OHIO, US, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings Inc. continues to expand it global patent portfolio with the addition of a Mexican patent. This patent relates to functionalizing and tuning nanomaterials. The company was awarded eight new patents in 2020 adding to its long list of patented innovation. With a universal lead in the field on nanocoating technology, Tesla NanoCoatings remains committed to a strong research and development effort.

The company further strengthened its already impressive intellectual property portfolio with the addition of this patent. The company’s disruptive carbon nanotechnology is radically changing the standard for protective coatings. This patent permits Tesla NanoCoatings to protect its advanced carbon nanotechnology globally.

Tesla NanoCoatings Chief Nanoscientist and Inventor, Dr. Jorma Virtanen, stated, “This new patent will enable us to improve our coatings to deliver even greater life expectancy and more durability in a safer environment while delivering significant reduction to CAPEX and OPEX expenditures for our customers.”

“In spite of our universal lead in the field of nanocoatings, we remain committed to a strong research and development effort,” said Todd Hawkins, President and CEO.

Hawkins commented, “We have seen considerable interest in our coatings by companies in Mexico. The addition of a Mexican patent to our portfolio will help us build our business there.”

Companies and organizations all over the world contact Tesla NanoCoatings to solve their most extreme corrosion problems. CEO Hawkins further added, “Our intellectual property portfolio allows us to make advancements in our coatings that address severe corrosion problems.”

“Our customers in the North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe are very supportive and are encouraged by our R&D programs,” said Hawkins.

Patents

1. ADJUSTABLE MATERIALS, Mexico 374487, Granted 2020-09-03

About Tesla NanoCoatings

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (www.teslanano.com ) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is Teslan®, a highly effective corrosion control coatings for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible.