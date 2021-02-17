Revelation of Truth
This book reveals the truth behind the most controversial and the final book in the New TestamentCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Vernon starts his book, The Revelation of Revelation with a question: “Many commentaries and books about the Book of Revelation exist today. Why, then, one might ask, do we need to have another?” The answer lies within the pages of Ken Vernon’s book.
In the summer of 1987 in Melville, New York, at a union hall where church services in Suffolk County were being held for the then Worldwide Church of God, the camaraderie of Ken Vernon and Brooke Folk began. Both shared the thirst for knowledge, which became the foundation of their friendship. Both of them seek answers about the true meaning of the Bible. Ken needs to see it in scripture, and Brooke continuously asks for simplicity in all things. Their shared goal, although through different means, conceived The Revelation of Revelation. Together, they aspire to deliver the truth about the Bible, which every reader will understand through a simplified writing style.
Ken and Brooke claim that their book will guide readers through understanding the scriptures in a way that is different from any other works about the Book of Revelation. They do this by revealing what other writers have failed to see: the Book of Revelation is a fraudulent document, which is why attempts to interpret and explain it have all failed. In retrospect, Ken and Brooke, instead of attempting to explain, provide readers proof to support their claim, consequently showing readers how to go about following the instructions written in the Bible, which will lead them to the truth.
Then said Messiah to those who believed in Him.
If you continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed
And you shall KNOW the truth and the truth shall make you free.
Gospel of John chapter 8 and verses 31 and 32.
