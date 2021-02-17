Freightcom Inc. Acquires ShipGooder
Freightcom has acquired Mississauga-based shipping company ShipGooder. This is Freightcom's second acquisition in two months.BOLTON, ON, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freightcom, Inc., a leading shipping solutions provider based in Bolton, Ontario, announced today that it has acquired ShipGooder, a shipping company based in Mississauga, Ontario, with a strong US customer base.
Freightcom’s acquisition of ShipGooder fits into the Canadian shipping company’s strategy of expanding its customer base in the US and supporting SMBs across North America.
"For the entire Freightcom team, it has always been about adding value to our customers. Backed by our cutting-edge technology and relationships with carrier partners, this investment represents a strategic opportunity for us to offer our industry-leading LTL, courier, and eCommerce shipping solutions to customers in the US," stated Turab Kermally, President, Freightcom. He added, "ShipGooder’s existing customers will be happy getting more value than they have ever received."
To learn more about Freightcom Inc. visit www.freightcom.com
About Freightcom, Inc.
Freightcom was founded in 2010 as a solution that centralizes & simplifies the shipping process for small-and-medium sized Canadian businesses without compromising on speed, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. This technology-focused company has automated the process of calling a carrier, obtaining a rate, booking a shipment, tracking it and confirming delivery, simultaneously resulting in huge savings and convenience for SMBs across North America.
