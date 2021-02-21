UK Property Market Still a Great Prospect for UK Expats and Foreign Nationals
With a £7 billion investment from the government as part of their Northern Powerhouse scheme, Manchester’s infrastructure is bound to keep on growing and attracting more young professionals looking to both live and work in the city.
According to a survey conducted by multinational law firm DLA Piper, 75% of investors are planning to invest in European residential properties in 2021.
Many UK expats and foreign nationals are still looking to invest in UK property. And this is not surprising with the UK rental market predicted to keep growing.
An Appetite to Invest Amongst UK Expats and Foreign Nationals.
The extremely busy UK property market in 2020 has continued throughout the start of 2021. According to Rightmove, the UK’s number one property portal, 2021 saw the busiest ever start to a year in the property market (30% up from the start of 2020). Rightmove also predicts that the 2021 housing market will continue to perform strongly, with the number of prospective buyers contacting estate agents 53% higher than the same point in 2020.
There is a particular appetite to invest amongst UK expat and foreign national investors. According to a survey conducted by multinational law firm DLA Piper, 75% of investors are planning to invest in European residential properties in 2021. The respondents also ranked the UK as the number one spot for investment, indicating that the strong uptake of UK mortgages from UK expats and foreign nationals will continue through 2021. And overseas investors are particularly excited by the current conditions in the UK where there is a high demand for rental properties, property prices remain enticing, and the rental yields from properties are strong.
‘We don’t live in the world we did years ago, where investing in UK property as a UK expat or foreign national seemed impossible’ says Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages. ‘13 years ago, when Liquid Expat Mortgages was started, major lenders had a monopoly on international property buyers. This meant that purchasing a UK property from overseas involved navigating extensive paperwork, salaries paid in a foreign currency and the lack of a UK credit history. However, nowadays expert mortgage brokers, like Liquid Expat Mortgages, have access to a much wider range of products than those presented by mainstream lenders. This means that many of the difficulties involved in getting a UK mortgage as a UK expat or foreign national are now a thing of the past and we have been able to extend expat mortgage products to a much larger audience.’
The Strength of the Rental.
‘Traditionally, the UK rental market is very resilient’ says Stuart Marshall. ‘While the housing market remains steadfast, the rental market has also performed at consistently high levels. For example, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, house prices fell 18% compared to only a 2% fall in rental prices (as reported by Savills, one of the world’s leading property advisers). This is a promising sign for UK expat and foreign national investors who are looking to invest, as even in the most turbulent circumstances, rental prices remain relatively resilient. And the outlook remains strong for the future too, with Oxford Economics predicting a 13.6% rise in UK rents by 2024.’
‘The current conditions for investment remain solid, with Oxford Economics also predicting that the Bank of England’s base interest rate will remain at the low of 0.1% until Q2 of 2022. Consistently low interest rates also mean that there is a strong potential to make money from good capital growth on your property too.’ So, where should you invest?
Where to Invest.
‘The picture is clear on where to invest. The North West leads the pack with a projected growth of 24.1% over the next five years. This is followed by Yorkshire and the Humber, with a predicted 21.1% growth and Scotland which is predicted to grow 20.1% over the next five years. The rental growth picture is also strong in these areas. For example, according to JLL’s research, Manchester is predicted to have a rental growth of 7% by the end of 2022.’
Manchester is England’s fastest growing city with its population predicted to reach 600,000 by the middle of the 2020s. The surrounding area of Greater Manchester has a further population of almost 3 million people who support the economic and social infrastructure of the city. With a £7 billion investment from the government as part of their Northern Powerhouse scheme, Manchester’s infrastructure is bound to keep on growing and attracting more young professionals looking to both live and work in the city.
‘For UK expats and foreign nationals, Manchester presents such a strong investment opportunity. All the factors mentioned above are sure to stimulate demand and make sure that supply is kept low – thereby driving continued capital and rental growth. The city and surrounding suburbs are currently undergoing a rapid period of growth and change. The availability of UK Expat and foreign national mortgages, coupled with the incredibly low base interest rate from the bank of England, means a great range of mortgage products to choose from and, as such, it’s an excellent time to invest.’
Disclaimer: Please note that Liquid Expat Mortgages has no direct control over the timescales relating to either the processing of mortgage applications or mortgage offers being issued by lenders. Liquid Expat Mortgages has no control of the legal process and CANNOT accept any responsibility nor liability should your application not be processed prior to current Stamp Duty Land Tax rules expiring on 31st March 2021 or any extension of that date.
