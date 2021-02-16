Snowmobile Crash in Ellsworth

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 16, 2021

Ellsworth, NH – Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on February 14, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred on Primary Snowmobile Trail 155 in the Town of Ellsworth. First responders from Campton–Thornton Fire Rescue and a Conservation Officer with the NH Fish and Game Department traveled to the scene on snowmobile. There they treated Kimberly St. Laurent, 55, of Thornton, NH, for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Good Samaritan snowmobilers who had come across the crash had also stopped to help. Kimberly was transported on a rescue sled pulled by a snowmobile to an ambulance, which then took her to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further medical treatment.

Investigation of the crash determined that Kimberly was a passenger on a snowmobile operated by her husband, Michael St. Laurent. The pair had encountered a hairpin turn in the trail and were unable to successfully negotiate it, which resulted in the snowmobile tipping on its side. Both operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. It is believed that operator inexperience was the major contributing factor to the crash.

No further details are available this time.