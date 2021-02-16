Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joint Hearing: Assembly Judiciary and Senate Judiciary

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye will present opening remarks. The public may listen live at 1:30 p.m.

INFORMATIONAL HEARING: "COVID and the Courts: Assessing the Impact on Access to Justice, Identifying Best Practices, and Plotting the Path Forward"

[Source: https://www.assembly.ca.gov/dailyfile] We encourage the public to provide written testimony before the hearing by visiting the committee website at https://ajud.assembly.ca.gov/. Please note that any written testimony submitted to the committee is considered public comment and may be read into the record or reprinted.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety considerations, including guidance on physical distancing, seating for this hearing will be very limited for press and for the public. All are encouraged to watch the hearing from its live stream on the Assembly’s website at https://www.assembly.ca.gov/todaysevents.

The Capitol will be open for attendance of this hearing, but the public is strongly encouraged to participate via the web portal or phone. Any member of the public attending a hearing in the Capitol will need to wear a mask at all times while in the building. We encourage the public to monitor the committee’s website for updates.

