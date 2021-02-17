Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flex LNG Fourth Quarter 2020 Presentation

/EIN News/ -- Flex LNG Fourth Quarter 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s fourth quarter 2020 results to be held through webcast/conference call February 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. EST)

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4edp4bzz

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709
United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766
United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226
United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 5258465

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

