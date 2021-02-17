Introducing the SBO Universal Tension or Compression Load Cell and PHM-100 Hand Held Transducer System
CAL-TEDS Plug & Play Smart Sensors Icon
SBO Series Load Cell and PHM-100 Handheld Transducer Indicator
A versatile system for quickly measuring tension or compression with a handheld indicator.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular SBO, Universal / Tension or Compression Load Cell and our PHM-100 Portable Hand-Held Load Cell Indicator. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The PHM-100 has Peak Hold feature that captures at less than one millisecond, and operates on a 9-volt battery for 60 hours. The SBO is a tension and compression Load Cell constructed from stainless steel and aluminum alloy and offered in a variety of ranges from 50 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.
https://www.transducertechniques.com
Transducer Techniques, established in 1979, designs and manufactures a complete line of load cells, torque sensors, special purpose transducers and related instrumentation. Transducer Techniques load cells are uniquely designed for weight and force measurement in such diversified applications as process control and factory automation. Other applications exist in numerous fields of science and industry for our load cells. All transducer sensing elements incorporate bonded foil strain gauges, wired in a full Wheatstone bridge configuration.
Technology
Load cells are electro-mechanical transducers that translate force or weight into voltage. This change in voltage produces a signal in the read-out instrumentation, a repeatable deflection or indication that can be calibrated directly in terms of the load applied to the load cell.
Construction
Construction of the load cell utilizes all the advantages of bonded foil strain gauges. Sealed within the load cell are sets of matched strain gauges bonded to a high strength element, machined to close tolerances. The strain gauges are electrically connected to form a balanced Wheatstone bridge and additional compensation resistors are added to the circuit for maintaining the accuracy of the bridge over a wide temperature range.
Operation
The principle of operation depends upon the deflection of the strain gauge filament, creating a change in its resistance, thereby unbalancing the bridge circuit. As a result, for a given input voltage, the output voltage of the bridge varies proportionally with the load and the change can be read on appropriate instrumentation.
Quality
When completed, each load cell is individually tested and calibrated. Each cell must meet or exceed rigid electrical and mechanical performance tests before it is released for service. Also, every cell is proof tested to its full rated capacity, and in most instances, to over its rated capacity.
Attributes
An important asset of our load cells is their extremely small deflection. The maximum deflection of standard cells does not exceed .012" at full load. This plus the fact that these load cells contain no moving parts opens unlimited application fields. The inherent compactness of the load cells minimizes installation problems.
The frequency response characteristics of our load cells are exceptionally good. The relatively low mass, and the small deflection under load, result in a high-frequency response which emphasizes the use of the load cells in many services where other transducers cannot perform.
Only strain gauges of the highest quality are installed and configured by technicians who have undergone our extensive training program targeting craftsmanship and attention to detail. To the end-user, this means a quality product. All Load Cells / Force Sensors and Torque Sensors are supplied with a Calibration Certificate traceable to NIST.
Customer Support
Transducer Techniques, LLC
+1 800-344-3965
email us here