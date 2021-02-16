Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,050 in the last 365 days.

Ross Stores Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, California, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ROST) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #6207398, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 9, 2021. 



Connie Kao
925-965-4668
connie.kao@ros.com

You just read:

Ross Stores Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.