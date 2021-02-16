Bitfury Holding BV - Transfer of Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp.

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM and TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfury Holding BV (the “Acquiror”), the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company, today announced that it completed the disposition of 8,477,687 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX-V: HUT) (the “Issuer”) at prices ranging from $1.89 to $5.50 per Common Share, pursuant to a notice of intention to distribute securities under section 2.8 of Regulation 45-102 – Respecting Resale of Securities filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021. As a result of this disposition, the security holding percentage of the Acquiror and its joint actor decreased by 7.45% since the last report filed on December 21, 2020.



Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror and its joint actor held a total of 37,687,576 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 33.48% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and approximately 32.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully-diluted basis.

Out of the 37,687,576 Common Shares, 36,166,743 Common Shares were held by the Acquiror and 1,520,833 Common Shares were held by the joint actor of the Acquiror.

Immediately after the disposition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror and its joint actor hold a total of 29,159,889 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 25.98% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and approximately 25.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully-diluted basis.

Out of the 29,159,889 Common Shares, 27,639,056 Common Shares are held by the Acquiror and 1,520,833 Common Shares are held by the joint actor of the Acquiror.

The Common Shares were disposed of at prices ranging from $1.89 to $5.50 per Common Share, for a total consideration ranging from $16,022,828.40 to $46,627,278.50.

The Acquiror and its joint actor may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, dividend reinvestment programs, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise or may sell all or some portion of the Common Shares they own or otherwise trade in or with respect to securities of the Issuer.

This press release is being issued in order to comply with the disclosure requirements under applicable securities legislation.

For Bitfury media inquiries, please contact:

Anya Nelson

Scratch Marketing + Media for Bitfury

bitfury@scratchmm.com