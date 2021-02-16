Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Navient CEO to present at 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Feb. 25

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:45 a.m. ET Feb. 25.

A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

Customers: 888-272-5543


