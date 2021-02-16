LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in four upcoming investor conferences.



David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:

SVB Leerink's 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8:40 AM EST

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1:50 PM EST

33 rd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021, on demand

Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021, on demand Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 3:10 PM EDT

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com