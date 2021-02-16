Apple Growth Partners Broadens Team, Introduces Remote Professionals

/EIN News/ -- AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has welcomed two professionals to its shared services team, including the firm’s first remote position new hire.

Cayla Allen joins the firm’s creative team as a marketing manager. As AGP’s first new hire outside of Northeastern Ohio, Allen’s onboarding directly results from the firm’s successful transition to a remote workforce in 2020, relying on technology and communication for virtual collaboration. Allen joins the creative team with extensive digital and content marketing experience, including email, inbound lead, and media strategies. She is well-versed in social media reach, website design, collateral production, marketing analytics, and impactful messaging. Allen’s collaborative experience will help expand the team’s services within the firm, along with the forthcoming strategy for offering clients a comprehensive marketing audit as a value-added service. Allen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Eastern Michigan University, completed her Google Ads display and measurement certification, and is certified in inbound, content, and social media marketing.

David Long joins the firm’s finance team as assistant controller. Experienced in corporate accounting, Long joins AGP with a broad career in hospitality, most recently as the director of finance and accounting for Marriott International in downtown Cleveland. Long’s background includes tax accounting and daily reconciliation, capital expense forecasting and budgeting, purchasing, financial reporting, project management, and leadership. He was responsible for conducting employee training on purchasing and budgeting and the annual budget and monthly forecasting. Long’s proficiency in corporate accounting will help support the firm’s finance team as AGP continues to grow over the next 10 years. Long holds a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.

Embracing the modern workforce by hiring outside of Northeastern Ohio for the first time positions AGP for national success, explains chairman Chuck Mullen.

“Our team transitioned remotely last year to keep our employees safe during the pandemic, and what we discovered was increased productivity and engagement. Our firm’s leadership believes remote work is here to stay post-COVID, as supported by our latest initiative titled AGP Anywhere,” says Mullen. “AGP Anywhere is our firm’s strategy for supporting employees’ choice to work where they feel the most productive. Our marketing department has excelled remotely, and thus it made sense for the new manager role to be posted nationally as our first fully remote new hire.”

“Welcoming Cayla and David to our team strengthens our shared services department as we kick off our busiest time of year,” comments Mullen. “Adding their expertise, while expanding our talent reach outside of Ohio, supports our award-winning culture where we place employees first.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

###

