Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,022 in the last 365 days.

AeroGrow Reports 3rd Quarter Results

  • 3rd Quarter Revenue Increases 107% to $38.4 Million
  • 3rd Quarter Operating Profit Increases 290% to $4.7 Million
  • Nine month results: Revenue up 151% to $69.1 Million; Income From Operations Rises to $8.7 Million, up from a Prior Year loss of $918 Thousand

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCQB: AERO) (“AeroGrow" or “the Company"), the manufacturer and distributor of AeroGardens - the world’s leading family of In-Home Garden Systems™ – announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 the Company recorded net revenue of $38.4M, an increase of 107% over the same period in the prior year.  Income from Operations was $4.7M, an increase of 290% vs. the prior year. Gross margin improved to 41.1%, an increase of 590 basis points vs the prior year. 

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, net revenue stands at $69.1M, an increase of 151% vs. the same period last year. Income from Operations was $8.7M, up from a loss of $918K the prior year. Gross margin for the period improved to 42.0%, up 760 basis points vs. the prior year.

Forward-Looking Statements
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements by J. Michael Wolfe and/or the Company, statements regarding growth of the AeroGarden product line, ability to raise capital, optimism related to the business, expanding sales, market acceptance of developments and enhancements to our product line, improved margins and profitability, and other statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, sees, estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including continued market acceptance of the Company’s products or the need to raise additional capital. In addition, actual results could vary materially based on changes or slower growth in the indoor garden market; the potential inability to realize expected benefits and synergies; domestic and international business and economic conditions; changes in customer demand or ordering patterns; changes in the competitive environment including pricing pressures or technological changes; technological advances; shortages of manufacturing capacity; future production variables impacting excess inventory and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including in “Item 1A Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. 

Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company’s publicly filed quarterly, annual and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS 		(Unaudited)   (Derived from
Audited Statements)		  
Current assets            
Cash $ 13,636   $ 9,046  
Restricted cash   15     15  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $823 and $376 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively   15,155     3,422  
Other receivables   571     257  
Inventory, net   11,593     4,788  
Prepaid expenses and other   2,888     1,392  
Total current assets   43,858     18,920  
Property and equipment and intangible assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,962 and $5,467 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively   2,224     1,229  
Operating lease right-of-use   1,121     1,229  
Deposits   555     669  
Total assets $ 47,758   $ 22,047  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable $ 8,102   $ 2,332  
Accounts payable related party   2,170     2,396  
Accrued expenses   7,844     2,308  
Finance lease liability   -     29  
Notes payable related party-current portion   6,515     -  
Debt associated with sale of intellectual property-current portion   10     17  
Operating lease liability-current portion   146     58  
Total current liabilities   24,787     7,140  
Long term liabilities            
Notes payable related party   900     900  
Operating lease liability   1,090     1,201  
Other liability   -     297  
Total liabilities   26,777     9,538  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 34,328,036 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively   34     34  
Additional paid-in capital   140,817     140,817  
Accumulated deficit   (119,870 )   (128,342 )
Total stockholders’ equity   20,981     12,509  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 47,758   $ 22,047  
 

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months ended
December 31, 		  Nine Months ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2019   2020   2019  
Net revenue $ 38,367   $ 18,526   $ 69,088   $ 27,424  
Cost of revenue   22,594     12,001     40,051     17,978  
Gross profit   15,773     6,525     29,037     9,446  
                         
Operating expenses                        
Research and development   454     308     1,049     794  
Sales and marketing   7,860     3,780     13,563     6,553  
General and administrative   2,751     1,230     5,731     3,017  
Total operating expenses   11,065     5,318     20,343     10,364  
                         
Profit (loss) from operations   4,708     1,207     8,694     (918 )
                         
Other expense, net                        
Interest expense – related party   (136 )   (137 )   (184 )   (191 )
Other expense, net   (14 )   (4 )   (38 )   (9 )
Total other expense, net   (150 )   (141 )   (222 )   (200 )
                         
Net income (loss) $ 4,558   $ 1,066   $ 8,472   $ (1,118 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ (0.03 )
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   34,328     34,328     34,328     34,328  

About AeroGrow International, Inc.
Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer’s market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden…you can grow anything! In April 2013, AeroGrow entered into a strategic partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro to continue to expand the indoor gardening market. For more information, visit http://www.aerogarden.com.


Investor Relations: 
Grey Gibbs
Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting
grey@aerogrow.com
303-444-7755

Primary Logo

You just read:

AeroGrow Reports 3rd Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.