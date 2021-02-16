Big Screen Entertainment and The Princess Network Announce Launch of Exciting New Brand

Now Everyone Can Be a Princess – Thanks to Movie Royalty

A partner to production company Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG), the majestic venture features an online fashion store, interactive blog, streaming TV content, and more to encourage customers of all backgrounds to embrace their inner princess.

It’s all the creation of true movie royalty – Kimberley Kates and Diane Franklin, who played iconic Princesses Joanna and Elizabeth in the beloved historical adventure film, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and have loved the princess lifestyle ever since.

With their royal credentials established, the entrepreneurial pair combined their business savvy and creative backgrounds to build a truly magical brand that embraces the magical feeling of being a princess, no matter who you are.

“Building this business has been a wonderful fairytale for us, and now we’re ready to bring some happily ever after magic to people worldwide. We are totally inclusive, anyone can be a princess, regardless of gender, age, race or size. We’re thrilled to share this adventure of compassion and kindness with everyone, there are endless possibilities for the potential of this company,” said Kimberley Kates, who is also CEO of partner company Big Screen Entertainment Group.

From offering elegant royal accessories to sharing tips for living like a princess, their website at www.theprincess.network is designed as a portal to help everyone’s royal fantasies come true.

“I am very excited to be part of this very excellent adventure with Kimberley. We wanted to create a world where anyone could be a Princess regardless of status. Empowering others to feel beautiful, confident and capable is what we are all about,” added Diane Franklin, whose many other notable film roles include “Amityville II” and “Better Off Dead.”

Based in Beverly Hills, California, The Princess Network’s team also includes businesswomen Gretchen Landin and Sarah Starling who have been working on products, content, and designs. Gretchen’s career in design and Sarah’s professional writing history lend themselves perfectly to the creation of this brand.

Expansion plans include fairytale-themed films and TV shows with merchandise tie-ins, travel to royal castles, royal pet products, strategic partnerships, educational products and a streaming channel.

Big Screen Entertainment will produce The Princess Network media projects, BSEG are also partners on the merchandise division. A new fairytale themed movie is slated to begin this year.

Visit www.theprincess.network to learn more

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

