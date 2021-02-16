Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morphic Therapeutic to Participate in GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Morphic Therapeutic, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the gastrointestinal microbiome at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. The panel discussion will take place at 11:10 AM ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary Morphic Integrin Technology (MInT) Platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

