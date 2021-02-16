Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,022 in the last 365 days.

Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on or about March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2021.

This is the one hundred twenty-first consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has seventeen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL:
Beverly S. Nettles – (803) 502-2480

Primary Logo

You just read:

Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.