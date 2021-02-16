GSCG Launches New Interactive Website: Illinois Hemp Summit Participation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Commodity Group announces the launch of their new website created by Fuel Agency of New Zealand. The new user experience features information about socially conscious commodity markets, thought leadership pieces created by GSCG’s partners as well as sections specifically geared towards GSCG news. The site will also act as a gateway for customers and members to the revolutionary ‘Salus’ platform created by GSCG.



“We’re very excited to have our user experience up and operational,” said Emily Bouroudjian, Chief Content Officer for GSCG. “The new website will be filled with the valuable information which is needed for every end user, member and market participant. Aside from acting as a site for product information, it will be the main gateway into the revolutionary ‘Salus’ market platform. This is a critical factor, so end users of the site do not have to navigate away while they manage risk.”

GSCG is also incredibly pleased to participate in the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) virtual Hemp Summit Tuesday, February 23. The free online event will take place from 9am to noon with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff. The Summit’s agenda is structured to optimize the distribution of information during the three-hour event.

GSCG will present their use of blockchain technology along with smart contracts to ensure quality control and exact specifications for socially conscious and sustainable commodities. Starting with the emerging hemp industry, GSCG’s proprietary Salus platform provides a first-of-its-kind trading experience, seamlessly and securely combining supply chain management technology, price discovery and risk management tools on a single platform.

About Global Smart Commodity Group:

Global Smart Commodity Group brings a new Exchange trading experience for the commodities of the 21st Century. Our focus on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices brings GSCG to the forefront of ESG commodities trading today and for the future. GSCG's proprietary trading platform is built on blockchain technology, and will propel commodities trading to the next level by providing increased transparency at every stage of the supply chain. And with this single source of truth and built-in central price discovery mechanisms, GSCG will help resolve existing price and supply chain inefficiencies for underserved commodities markets around the world.

Please visit us at smartcommoditygroup.com

Feel free to contact us at info@smartcommoditygroup.com or 888-312-4724 if you would like more information.