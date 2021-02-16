SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KIDS).



OrthoPediatrics operates as a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes orthopaedic implants and instruments to improve the lives of children with orthopaedic conditions.

On December 2, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company.” The Culper report described OrthoPediatrics as having “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” Among other issues, the Culper report alleged that “the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company” and described it as “concerning that many of the Company’s ‘exclusive distributors’ are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell from $44.75 per share, or over 12%, to close at $39.35 per share on December 3, 2020.

On December 14, 2020, Culper published on a follow up report in which it concluded that OrthoPediatrics “is a structurally broken business which has relied on nefarious tactics to inflate its reported revenues.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell from $44.30 per share to $43.10, or 2.7%, during intraday trading on December 14, 2020.

Then, on December 31, 2020, OrthoPediatrics announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had commenced a review of the Company on December 15, 2020. Finally, on January 13, 2021, Culper published a letter addressed to Deloitte & Touche, OrthoPediatrics' auditor, stating, in part: "[w]e believe OrthoPediatrics has failed to record proper inventory write-downs and/or establish reserves for product obsolescence."

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell $2.08 per share, or 4.82%, to close at $41.05 per share on January 13, 2021.

