My Algo releases new Algorand Wallet with Multisig Support

My Algo released a brand new version of their Algorand wallet with added functionality including support for multisig accounts. This new version places My Algo as one of the most advanced cryptocurrency wallets in the industry.

New User Interface: My Algo wallet's entire interface has been redesigned with the aim of increasing productivity, improving ease of use, limiting user errors, and most importantly, preparing it for the DeFi products and dApps to come.

Multisig Support: My Algo wallet now supports the creation and setup of multisignature accounts in a remarkably simple way that will allow anyone to make use of this functionality and take advantage of the added security benefits that come with it. Algorand multisig accounts in My Algo will open new possibilities for institutions looking to safeguard their funds in a non-custodial way. Learn more in this Algorand Multisig Accounts guide.

Integration with External Applications: Third party websites, applications and dApps are now able to integrate with My Algo through an innovative technology that does not require users to download any browser extensions. This enables any website to integrate with My Algo and users to connect to websites they trust. The My Algo Integration supports all sorts of transactions, including application calls and bulk transaction signature. This will enable users with My Algo accounts to make use of all types of Algorand integrated applications in a highly secure and intuitive way. This integration is compatible with all types of devices and browsers. Developer documentation to integrate with My Algo can be found here.

“With this release we are providing a full set of technologies to integrate MyAlgo into external dApps and to allow everyone to take advantage of multisignature security” said Pablo Yabo, Co-Founder of Rand Labs. “Our vision is for My Algo to become the browser and gateway of the Algorand network and this new version prepares us for that.”

“Congratulations to the team at Rand Labs and MyAlgo on the release of this significant update to the hugely popular MyAlgo Wallet” said Sean Lee, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. “By offering multisig and 3rd party integration capabilities, the MyAlgo wallet will enable further adoption of the Algo as a DeFi and DApp token of choice”.





My Algo is an Algorand wallet allowing you to freely interact with the Algorand blockchain in a non-custodial way. It is built and maintained by Rand Labs Inc., a blockchain development lab focused on building the infrastructure products required to bring blockchain adoption to billions.

The Algorand Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that has a vision of a borderless, frictionless economy built on public, decentralized blockchain technology. The Foundation, in partnership with Algorand Inc, has built the Algorand blockchain protocol — initially designed by cryptography pioneer and Turing award winner Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists — as the cornerstone of achieving this vision. The Foundation envisions a wide breadth of applications being built on this protocol by a new, wider community of mainstream developers. The Foundation is committed to facilitating this innovation in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner by utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus algorithm.

