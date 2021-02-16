JM&A Group’s New Inspect Now™ Program Aims to Streamline Claims Process and Improve Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspect Now™ is an innovative new virtual inspection process designed by JM&A Group to make the adjudication of claims more efficient and less time consuming. Through this new service, JM&A Group analysts can use video technology when working with repair shops to conduct visual inspections, verifying claims that would otherwise require in-person inspections and approving the start of the repair in a more timely manner.

“Generally, when claims are initiated, a third-party vendor is contacted by JM&A Group and asked to inspect the vehicle and validate the mechanical failure,” said Dianne Galavan, director of Customer Services at JM&A Group. “The additional time required to complete the inspection inhibits the shop from completing new jobs if a bay is occupied, costing them money and further delaying the return of the vehicle to the consumer. Now, with just a few clicks on the phone, our analysts can get a full understanding of the mechanical failure in real time and make a claims decision immediately.”

In launching Inspect Now™, JM&A Group aims to streamline the repair process and get the vehicle back into the consumer’s hands as quickly as possible. Although this technology will not replace traditional in-person inspections in all cases, the virtual review process can be used to evaluate claims involving active leaks, electrical malfunctions and road hazards. Additional inspection opportunities will continue to be explored as the program matures.

To learn more about JM&A Group and its variety of products and services, visit jmagroup.com.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, prepaid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 19 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked on FORTUNE®’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 22 consecutive years. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

Attachment

Lauren Fyke JM Family Enterprises 9544203279 lauren.fyke@jmfamily.com