eQuest Places disabledperson.com into Priority Job Launch Position when Delivering Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion Jobs

disABLEDperson.com Shows Immense Strength in Candidate Responses

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eQuest today announced that it has moved disablesperson.com into premium delivery status in order to retrieve candidates faster and more reliably for its compliance customers. This means that disABLEDperson receives jobs – realtime – from eQuest - as soon as a compliance job enters the eQuest delivery system. Disabledperson.com then posts the job(s) realtime – altogether taking just a few seconds from start to finish.

"Our priority is not the number of job boards in our network, but instead, we focus on the ones that are most effective for our customers," said Jeff Stoia, Account Director at eQuest.

For the last 12 years, eQuest has provided companies, large and small, with OFCCP State board listing, diversity and inclusion services.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest distributes jobs to any job advertising destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and thousands of candidate sourcing sites. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity/Inclusion support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 27th year in business.

About disABLEDperson

disABLEDperson Inc. since 2002 a 501 (c) 3 Public Charity whose mission is to reduce the high unemployment rate of people with disabilities. They accomplish this through their online portals disABLEDperson.com and Job Opportunities for Disabled Veterans (JOFDAV.com) as well as their Microsoft Imagine Academy.


Media Contact

May Ton
may.ton@eQuest.com 

Primary Logo

