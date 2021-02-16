Ranger Ready Repellents® to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Newly Formed Corporation

Category-innovator, Ranger Ready Repellents, establishes a new entity and expands Advisory Board to fuel growth. The move comes amidst successful new product launches that have added to the company’s premium offering and positioning as a lifestyle brand.

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, has become a wholly owned subsidiary of newly formed Ranger Ready Inc.™, a Delaware registered corporation. The brand had been previously owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, which will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Ranger Ready Inc. The company has appointed Theodore (Ted) Kesten (65) as Chairman and Chris L. Fuentes (61) as Chief Executive Officer. The pair co-invented Ranger Ready Repellents in 2017 with a mission to stem the alarming increase of vector-borne disease caused by tick and mosquito bites in the U.S.

“The company has been experiencing significant growth across multiple channels, including its ecommerce stores and at key national retailers,” said Kesten. “As we fuel the expansion and continue to invest in marketing, it has become necessary to move beyond the existing structure and explore new avenues of capital by establishing Ranger Ready Inc.”

The company, entering its third full season, is progressing on plan. “The development of Ranger Ready into a leading repellent brand in the U.S. continues to take shape,” said Fuentes. “Ranger Ready has created new products that fans are calling the ‘best repellents they’ve ever used,’ and the company’s website, RangerReady.com, is now the largest branded ecommerce store for repellents in the U.S,” he added.

With the establishment of Ranger Ready Inc., the company is pleased to announce the expansion of its Advisory Board with the addition of Michael Fitzsimmons, Principal, Portfolio Manager at Eminence Capital, LP, a global asset management firm. Prior to joining Eminence, Fitzsimmons worked at Bear Stearns as an investment banking analyst in the Structured Products Group. He graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

“The opportunity to disrupt and improve a financially attractive category rarely comes along, and Ranger Ready has the toolkit to be successful,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Michael’s experience investing in high-profile consumer facing brands will be invaluable as Ranger Ready seeks to become the category leader in better-ingredient repellents,” said Fuentes. “Having Michael on the Ranger Ready Advisory Board adds additional expert-level leadership to our fast-growing company.”

Fitzsimmons joins Ranger Ready Inc. Advisory Board members Achim Daub, President of Scent & Care for Symrise AG, a global innovator and supplier of premium scents; and ecommerce pioneer, Peter Cobb, the co-founder of eBags.com and board member of Designer Brands, Inc.

About Ranger Ready Inc.

Ranger Ready Inc. is a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT where it proudly designs, manufactures and distributes Ranger Ready Repellents®. The company’s premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20%, a body-worn repellent that is the safe and effective alternative to DEET, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%, a clothing-worn repellent that provides dual level protection from bites, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer with Alcohol 80%. Ranger Ready products are made in the U.S.A. with recyclable components and care given to minimize waste. Visit RangerReady.com for more information.

