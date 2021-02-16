Higher Ed Leader Scott Durand Named ACUE CEO

ACUE ‘Sets the Standard’ for Student Success Through Quality Instruction

The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE), the national leader in preparing, credentialing, and supporting postsecondary educators to achieve stronger, more equitable student outcomes, announced today the appointment of higher education leader Scott Durand as Chief Executive Officer. Durand brings to ACUE a focus on mission and extensive experience building and leading organizations to transform educational opportunities for learners of all ages.

“It is an honor to join ACUE and build on the team’s mission to realize exceptional outcomes for students,” said Durand. “ACUE has set the standard in higher education for preparing faculty to teach effectively, ensuring students learn and graduate ready for a dynamic workforce. I’m excited to lead ACUE and collaborate with our partners across higher education to positively impact the lives of as many students and faculty as possible.”

Prior to joining ACUE, Durand dedicated nearly two decades to Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). As part of the core leadership team, Durand was a cornerstone of the historic growth which spurred SNHU to become the nation’s largest private university. Durand led SNHU’s Global Campus Marketing team and also developed and launched SNHU’s Workforce Partnerships, creating strategic partnerships with some of the country’s leading organizations. Durand was part of the team which launched over 200 online programs and developed a brand focused on exceptional outcomes and value for students. Through these and other programs, SNHU expanded and reinvented higher education to meet the needs of today's diverse student body and workforce. Most recently, Durand served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Learning Solutions of Stride, Inc. (formerly K12) and led the organization to deliver online educational solutions to public school districts nationwide.

Durand succeeds Susan Cates, who will continue to support ACUE as a member of the board.

“I have enormous confidence in Scott’s ability to lead this amazing team and to grow and accelerate ACUE’s positive impact for students, faculty and institutions,” said Cates. “Scott will strengthen and advance ACUE’s mission, and I look forward to continuing to support him and the outstanding ACUE team.”

Cates has led significant expansion of ACUE’s approach to supporting student success, increasing flexibility through the launch of stackable microcredentials for both individuals and institutions, bringing a focus on effective online teaching, scaling system-level college and university partnerships, and expanding to serve secondary teachers. Under Cates’ leadership, ACUE partnered in January 2021 with Solution Tree to launch Redwood Learning, a new professional development initiative to prepare and credential K-12 educators in evidence-based teaching practices for online learning.

“ACUE’s success in improving the quality of education for students across nearly 300 institutions to date reflects Susan’s superb leadership and commitment to education,” said Jeffrey T. Leeds, managing partner, Leeds Equity Partners. “I am grateful for her tremendous contributions and continued support of the ACUE mission.”

Through collaborative partnerships with hundreds of colleges, universities and higher education systems, ACUE is committed to helping college students persist and engage in their studies, learn more deeply, and graduate prepared for rewarding careers and meaningful lives.

ACUE’s programs in effective teaching practices for the classroom and online learning environments are based on more than three decades of research that show how effective teaching improves learning outcomes for all students. According to independently validated studies with institutions like Rutgers University–Newark, University of Nevada, Reno and Broward College, students are more engaged, learn more, and complete courses in greater numbers—indistinguishable by income level, race or gender—when taught by ACUE-credentialed faculty.

About ACUE: The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) promotes student success through quality instruction. In partnership with colleges, universities, higher education systems and associations, ACUE prepares and credentials faculty in the evidence-based teaching practices that improve student achievement and close equity gaps. Numerous and independently validated studies confirm that students are more engaged, learn more, and complete courses in greater numbers—more equitably with their peers—when taught by ACUE-credentialed faculty. ACUE’s online, cohort-based credentialing programs are delivered through institutional partnerships and open enrollment courses endorsed by the American Council on Education. To learn more, visit acue.org.

