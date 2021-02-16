Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced its cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering to promote Blink as their charging solution of choice and to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption nationwide. The California-based automotive creators, designers, and modifiers focus on converting gas-powered vehicles to electric powertrains that become masterpieces to drive and charge.



“At Blink, we believe it is our responsibility to work with other passionate members of the EV space to create excitement around electric vehicles and promote widespread EV adoption. The team at Bisimoto embodies the passion behind electric performance cars and the innovative spirit needed to work toward a greener future. We are excited to serve as their EV charging partner,” said Rebecca Gutierrez, Blink Charging VP of Marketing.

Bisimoto’s first electric vehicle creation is the Porsche K3V. Their team decided to enter the electric space with a striking design and a robust powerplant. It is powered by a 637-horsepower custom AC three-phase electric motor with a battery pack consisting of 12 LG Chem modules with 32-kWh capacity and weighs just 2,681 lbs. The K3V has been featured in Business Insider, Top Gear Magazine, Autoblog, SpeedHunters, and more.

The next electric project Bisimoto is completing is the Porsche Moby-X. Designed in collaboration with ACRONYM co-founder Errolson Hugh, renowned concept design artist Khyzyl Saleem, and sponsored by Blink Charging, the fully electric Moby-X, is set to be launched later this year. It taps into the sleek aesthetics of the original Porsche “Moby Dick” race car – most notably that signature whale tail-inspired rear valance – while adding contemporary updates: a modernized set of aero-shaped LED headlights flanking the bumper, a reworked center front fascia, and a specific aerodynamic kit that includes extensions for the sills.

“As the automotive industry shifts to electric power, Bisimoto Engineering has quickly become one of the most highly regarded EV conversion specialists in the high-performance space nationwide. We are proud to work alongside the Bisimoto team to drive more attention to the EV industry,” commented Gutierrez.

Located in East Los Angeles, Bisimoto Engineering, is led by Bisi Ezerioha, CEO and Chief Engineer. The Company’s vehicles have been featured in BBC's “Top Gear,” “Fast & Furious,” Netflix's “Fastest Car” and “Hyperdrive,” “Jay Leno's Garage,” EA's “Need 4 Speed” franchise, and more. Bisimoto will also be co-hosting a virtual ride of the Porsche K3V and the brand-new Ford Mustang Mach-E in the @GreenLivingGuy Instagram Live event on February 20th at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Bisi is a Chemical Engineer and former professional race car driver who takes a scientific approach to creating, designing, modifying, and improving automotive components and vehicles for major OE manufacturers, film, video games, television, privateers, and more.

“At Bisimoto Engineering, we believe the future is electric and we want to provide guilt-free, exhilarating mobility solutions for an emerging world. Prior to access to the Blink fast-charging capabilities, I had a bit of range anxiety with the K3V,” said Bisi Ezerioha. “The Blink app is intuitive, user friendly, helps me with directions to nearby stations, and the fast charge stations allow me to charge while I grab a cup of coffee! When at home, the Blink HQ is a safe, elegant, aesthetically appealing unit which compliments my decor.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed more than 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/

About Bisimoto Engineering

Bisi Ezerioha is the CEO and chief engineer of his company, Bisimoto Engineering. A Chemical Engineer by training, and entering university at the tender age of 15, he was in the pharmaceutical research sector for many years before using his scientific prowess to create, design, modify and improve efficiency in automotive components and vehicles for major OE manufacturers, film, video games, television, privateers, and more. Bisi's creations have appeared in BBC's Top Gear, Fast & Furious, Netflix's "Fastest Car" and "Hyperdrive," Jay Leno's Garage, NBC's Drive, Esquire Network's Car Matchmaker, Public broadcasting shows, "Project Car" racing simulators, and EA's "Need 4 speed" franchise. His life achievements have been documented in the "secret lives of Scientists and Engineers" on PBS, has over half a dozen Hotwheels cars made in his creative likeness, numerous CNET articles, coverage by USA Today, Yahoo business, Car & Driver, Motor Trend, SuperStreet, Automobile Magazines, best of show vehicles at SEMA, and created vehicles for Samsung at the popular CES event. His engineering influence has been a huge technology and sales boost to American Honda, Hyundai Motors America, Ford, and Porsche North America. He streams a weekly global podcast, and technology Instagram show, and is being groomed to host his own tech-savvy entertainment feature on the Discovery Channel. Without fear of the unknown, Bisi and his team have religiously blazed the pathway for "out of the box" thinking when it comes to exciting, technologically advanced automobiles. From 1000hp Minivans, to fire breathing twin turbo classic Porsches infused with modern tech, Bisi continues to wow the masses. With exposure to the electric vehicle space, coupled with dozens of racing world records under his belt, Bisi is embarking on providing guilt free, exhilarating mobility solutions for an emerging world. https://bisimoto.com

