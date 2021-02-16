Ahold Delhaize USA Companies Expand Micro-Fulfillment Capabilities as Part of Omnichannel Supply Chain

Peapod Digital Labs Taps Swisslog Solution and AutoStore Technology for New Pilot

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, e-commerce and commercial engine, today announced a new micro-fulfillment technology pilot with The GIANT Company in the Philadelphia market. Part of an e-commerce fulfillment center (EFC), the pilot leverages Swisslog’s solution which includes AutoStore technology empowered by Swisslog’s SynQ software, as well as Peapod Digital Labs’ proprietary manual picking capabilities. The pilot launches as Ahold Delhaize USA companies continue to expand e-commerce fulfillment capabilities as part of readying an omnichannel supply chain and supporting the U.S. brands as they pursue their ambitions of becoming the leading omnichannel grocery retailer in their markets.

“Over the past year, all Ahold Delhaize USA companies have seen a tremendous increase in online sales growth, and we believe this growth is here to stay,” said JJ Fleeman, president of Peapod Digital Labs and Chief E-commerce Officer. “As we think about shifting consumer expectations and the future of omnichannel shopping, we must continue to build and evolve our already strong infrastructure to optimize pick-up and delivery. We’re excited to kick off this pilot with The GIANT Company and Swisslog as we continue to build out e-commerce fulfillment capabilities, which we believe will be key in supporting continued omnichannel growth.”



The EFC is planned for the Philadelphia market to help meet customer demand in Center City and South Philadelphia. This location is expected to fulfill approximately 15,000 online orders per week for delivery to customers’ homes.

“This pilot is an exciting milestone in The GIANT Company’s omnichannel evolution as we work to transform the online grocery experience for our customers,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “As we continue to see incredible demand for GIANT Direct across the Philadelphia region, working with Swisslog to incorporate state-of-the-art technology like AutoStore will not only bolster our overall e-commerce platform for future growth but also significantly increase our operating capacity, allowing us to deliver a faster, best-in-class experience to more customers each week.”



The hive robotic technology for the new EFC will include the AutoStore storage and retrieval system, empowered by Swisslog’s SynQ software and pick stations, as well as Peapod Digital Labs’ proprietary manual picking capabilities. Applying the advantages of the AutoStore grid storage density and goods-to-person productivity gains in tandem with Peapod Digital Labs’ picking system will create a flexible solution ideal for streamlining grocery e-commerce order fulfillment.



Ahold Delhaize USA companies will continue other micro-fulfillment tests, such as the multi-shuttle pilot with Stop & Shop and TakeOff Technologies in the Hartford, Conn., market. Additional micro-fulfillment pilots will be announced in the coming months.

Once built, the new EFC will add to Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ growing supply chain. As of March 1, the supply chain will include 18 self-managed traditional distribution centers, 28 EFCs and over 1,100 click and collect locations. By 2023, this network will increase to more than 27 distribution centers with additional EFC and click and collect growth as part of the overall transformation of the omnichannel supply chain.



“As we continue to transform the supply chain for the future, we’re doing so with the lens of creating a truly omnichannel supply chain, there for customers whenever, wherever, however they want to shop,” said Chris Lewis, EVP, Supply Chain for Retail Business Services, Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company. “By 2023, Ahold Delhaize USA companies will be serviced by one of the largest supply chains and private fleets on the East Coast. Continuing to explore ways to maximize the total infrastructure is critical as we create an omnichannel supply chain of the future.”



“Swisslog is excited to work with Peapod Digital Labs and The GIANT Company to leverage automation technology and expand their e-grocery fulfillment capacity to maintain the expectations of their consumers,” said Mitch Hayes, Vice President of E-commerce and Retail, Swisslog, Americas. “For the pilot, we’ve combined AutoStore with our Swisslog SynQ software platform, which has grown to have a very robust set of standard features geared specifically to e-grocery fulfillment. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Peapod Digital Labs and The GIANT Company, both of which are leading the way in e-grocery fulfillment.”

“Projects like this will change retail forever, and it's an honor to know our proven micro-fulfillment technology is providing Peapod Digital Labs and The GIANT Company with the flexibility to build the infrastructure needed based on space and throughput rates of varying customer demand and order flow. We are very pleased that Peapod Digital Labs and The GIANT Company chose AutoStore systems, empowered by Swisslog, to deliver the future of e-grocery,” said Karl Johan Lier, CEO of AutoStore.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, and Peapod Digital Labs, its digital, e-commerce and commercial engine. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.



About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.



About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation - the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global with more than 550 systems in 30 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are distributed, designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators we call partners. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), and with offices in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Spain, Poland, Germany, Japan, South Korea and France.

