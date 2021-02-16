Catapult Learning Presents Free COVID-19 Recovery Webinar, Addressing Learning Loss and Social-Emotional Needs in K-12 Students

Learn how to maximize COVID relief funding to keep students engaged and on track

/EIN News/ -- CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced a free new webinar in its series examining the impact of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, on schools, districts and states.



Held live on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. ET, the hour-long session, “COVID Recovery: Maximizing Relief Funds to Address Learning Loss & Social-Emotional Needs in K12”, will provide guidance on how to maximize recovery funds to accelerate student learning. Specifically, the webinar will focus on:

Mitigating COVID learning loss and accelerating learning

Addressing how COVID has impacted mental health and well-being

Supporting the unique needs of special education students

Utilizing professional learning and coaching to support teachers and school leaders

Co-hosted by Catapult Learning’s Devon Wible, vice president of academics, and Jamila Winder, vice president of school partnerships, the webinar will discuss solutions that can be deployed in virtual, hybrid and in-person instructional settings.

According to a 2020 report by McKinsey & Company, students may lose up to 12 months of learning by the end academic year due to disruptions and trauma caused by the pandemic-driven public health crisis.

“COVID-19 is having a very serious negative impact on the mental health and academic development of students across the country, and the data regarding learning loss is staggering,” said Wible. “In addition, we know that many educators and school leaders are struggling with trauma associated with the pandemic. Catapult Learning is not only focused on keeping the education community informed, but also in developing research-based programs to support the entire school community, including students, families, and teachers and school leaders. We aim to confront these issues through a better understanding of how to access and use COVID relief funds to mitigate learning loss and accelerate learning.”

Previous Catapult Learning webinars, addressing the impact of the COVID-19 relief package on nonpublic schools, local education agencies (LEAs) and state education agencies (SEAs), are now available for download.

To view details and register for the Feb. 17 webinar, sign up here. To learn more about Catapult Learning’s COVID Recovery Program, download the program overview here.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.

Press Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Catapult Learning (215) 681-0770 jleckstrom@rosecomm.com