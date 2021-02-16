Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,018 in the last 365 days.

Mercer International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

/EIN News/ -- Selected Highlights

  • Record quarterly and annual wood products segment results
  • Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA* of $49.5 million and net loss of $13.0 million
  • 2020 annual Operating EBITDA of $192.7 million and net loss of $17.2 million ($0.26 per diluted share)

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA increased to $49.5 million from negative $34.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss was $13.0 million (or $0.20 per share) compared to a net loss of $72.7 million (or $1.11 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $7.5 million (or $0.11 per share) in the third quarter of 2020.

In 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 8% to $192.7 million from $210.4 million in 2019 and the net loss was $17.2 million (or $0.26 per share) compared to $9.6 million (or $0.15 per share) in 2019.   

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “All of our mills ran well in the fourth quarter. Our Rosenthal and Peace River mills successfully and safely completed a total of 16 days of annual maintenance downtime. Our recent capital investment in our Friesau sawmill continues to pay dividends in the form of record quarterly operating income of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Our fourth quarter results are highlighted by improved pulp pricing and moderately lower fiber costs, as well as steady production. Fourth quarter average European NBSK list prices were up $40 per ADMT, and average net prices in China were up $65 per ADMT compared to the third quarter. Pulp market fundamentals continued to improve in the fourth quarter allowing us to achieve record sales volumes.

____________________
*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Our wood products segment had record operating results this quarter and benefited from strong demand and robust pricing in the U.S. market. In the current quarter approximately 56% of lumber revenues and 37% of our lumber sales volumes were to the U.S. which was our single largest market.

In the first quarter of 2021, our pulp mills have 20 days of planned annual maintenance downtime (approximately 27,600 ADMTs).

In January 2021, we issued $875 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2029 to refinance and repay all $250 million of our 6.5% senior notes due 2024 and all $550 million of our 7.375% senior notes due 2025. This transaction reduces our cost of capital and extends the maturity of our senior note debt to 2026 at the earliest. After giving effect to the transaction, going forward it will reduce our annual interest expense by approximately $12 million.

While I am pleased that COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be administered globally, it will be some time before the pandemic is behind us. In late 2020, there was a second wave in reported infections in Europe, the United States and Canada, as well as the emergence of new variants of the virus. As such, we remain committed to maintaining measures and procedures to operate our business safely and efficiently and protect our people.

Looking ahead to 2021, we are encouraged by the improving fundamentals in pulp demand and markets and continued price increases implemented in 2021 to date. Along with continuing strong lumber markets and our ample liquidity position, we are positioned well to execute our strategic plan in 2021.”

Consolidated Financial Results

  Q4     Q3     Q4     YTD     YTD  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
                             
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Revenues $ 398,195     $ 333,151     $ 331,172     $ 1,423,140     $ 1,624,411  
Operating income (loss) $ 15,616     $ 13,736     $ (66,106 )   $ 63,729     $ 84,003  
Operating EBITDA $ 49,506     $ 45,620     $ (34,159 )   $ 192,650     $ 210,397  
Net income (loss) $ (12,977 )   $ 7,545     $ (72,721 )   $ (17,235 )   $ (9,639 )
Net income (loss) per common share                                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.20 )   $ 0.11     $ (1.11 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.15 )

Consolidated – Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by approximately 20% to $398.2 million from $331.2 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher pulp and energy sales volumes and higher lumber sales realizations.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter decreased by approximately 4% to $382.6 million from $397.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance costs and per unit fiber costs partially offset by higher pulp sales volumes and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses. The fourth quarter of 2019 included the reversal of $13.7 million in accrued wastewater fees as a result of completing certain approved capital projects.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Operating EBITDA increased to $49.5 million from negative $34.2 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance costs, lower per unit fiber costs, higher pulp and energy sales volumes and higher lumber sales realizations.

Segment Results

Pulp: Record quarterly pulp sales volumes and lower annual maintenance and fiber costs

  Three Months Ended December 31,  
  2020
   2019
           
  (in thousands)  
Pulp revenues $ 321,379     $ 275,517  
Energy and chemical revenues $ 22,698     $ 15,273  
Operating income (loss) $ 4,650     $ (66,574 )

Pulp segment operating income increased to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $66.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 due to lower annual maintenance and per unit fiber costs and higher pulp and energy sales volumes.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, our pulp sales realizations were flat at $588 per ADMT from $581 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year. NBSK sales volumes increased by approximately 13% to a record 469,544 ADMTs in the current quarter from 416,569 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance downtime. In the current quarter of 2020, our pulp mills had 16 days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 21,500 ADMTs). In the comparative quarter of 2019, our pulp mills had 54 days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 86,500 ADMTs). We estimate that such downtime in the fourth quarter of 2020 adversely impacted our operating income by approximately $14.7 million, comprised of approximately $9.4 million in direct out-of-pocket expenses and the balance in reduced production. Many of our competitors that report their results using International Financial Reporting Standards capitalize their direct costs of maintenance downtime.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 19% from the same quarter of 2019 due to lower per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. In Germany, per unit fiber costs benefited from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. In Canada, per unit fiber costs declined due to increased sawmill activity but remained at historically high levels due to strong demand in the mills’ fiber procurement areas.

Wood Products: Record operating income driven by strong demand  

  Three Months Ended December 31,  
  2020
   2019
       
  (in thousands)  
Lumber revenues $ 48,560     $ 35,071  
Energy revenues $ 3,133     $ 2,646  
Wood residual revenues $ 1,398     $ 1,871  
Operating income $ 12,859     $ 5,274  

In the fourth quarter of 2020, our wood products segment had record operating income of $12.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher realized sales prices.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 35% to $467 per Mfbm in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $347 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher pricing in the U.S. market. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the U.S. housing and renovation markets. European lumber pricing modestly increased in the quarter due to steady demand with limited supply.

Per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood.

Consolidated – Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019
Total revenues in 2020 decreased by approximately 12% to $1,423.1 million from $1,624.4 million in 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes partially offset by higher lumber sales realizations and lumber sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in 2020 decreased by approximately 12% to $1,359.4 million from $1,540.4 million in 2019 primarily due to lower per unit fiber costs, maintenance costs and pulp sales volumes. 2019 costs and expenses included a reversal of $20.9 million in accrued wastewater fees at our German pulp mills.

In 2020, we had $5.9 million of other income primarily due to a $17.5 million gain on the sale of investments partially offset by a $13.8 million foreign exchange loss primarily on the translation of dollar denominated cash held at our mills as the dollar weakened at the end of 2020. In 2019, we had $6.1 million of other income primarily due to interest earned on cash.

In 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 8% to $192.7 million from $210.4 million in 2019 as lower pulp sales realizations were only partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs, lower maintenance costs and higher lumber sales realizations.

Segment Results

Pulp

  Year Ended December 31,  
  2020
   2019
       
  (in thousands)  
Pulp revenues $ 1,130,302     $ 1,370,742  
Energy and chemical revenues $ 90,342     $ 86,381  
Depreciation and amortization $ 115,945     $ 117,108  
Operating income $ 37,952     $ 90,583  

Wood Products

  Year Ended December 31,  
  2020
   2019
       
  (in thousands)  
Lumber revenues $ 180,769     $ 142,243  
Energy revenues $ 10,619     $ 9,721  
Wood residual revenues $ 6,261     $ 7,973  
Depreciation and amortization $ 12,212     $ 7,966  
Operating income $ 34,704     $ 7,349  

Liquidity

The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

  December 31,  
  2020
   2019
       
  (in thousands)  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,098     $ 351,085  
Working capital $ 663,056     $ 588,385  
Total assets $ 2,129,126     $ 2,065,720  
Long-term liabilities $ 1,316,303     $ 1,259,005  
Total shareholders' equity $ 601,027     $ 550,403  

As of December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $361.1 million, approximately $266.8 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $627.9 million.

Current Market Environment
In January 2021, published NBSK list prices increased $50 per ADMT in Europe, and $30 per ADMT in North America and net prices increased $100 per ADMT in China. Although there is continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the recent NBSK price increases and an improving supply demand balance, we are currently expecting stable pulp demand and modestly improving prices during the course of 2021.

In our lumber segment, going into 2021 we currently expect continued strong lumber demand and prices in the U.S. market along with modestly improving sales realizations in the European market.

Quarterly Dividend
A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on April 7, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call
In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4hyqmsx9 or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-


Summary Financial Highlights

  Q4
   Q3
   Q4
   YTD
   YTD
  2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                   
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Pulp segment revenues $ 344,077     $ 274,916     $ 290,790     $ 1,220,644     $ 1,457,123  
Wood products segment revenues   53,091       57,053       39,588       197,649       159,937  
Corporate and other revenues   1,027       1,182       794       4,847       7,351  
Total revenues $ 398,195     $ 333,151     $ 331,172     $ 1,423,140     $ 1,624,411  
                                       
Pulp segment operating income (loss) $ 4,650     $ 3,753     $ (66,574 )   $ 37,952     $ 90,583  
Wood products segment operating income   12,859       11,963       5,274       34,704       7,349  
Corporate and other operating loss   (1,893 )     (1,980 )     (4,806 )     (8,927 )     (13,929 )
Total operating income (loss) $ 15,616     $ 13,736     $ (66,106 )   $ 63,729     $ 84,003  
                                       
Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 30,104     $ 28,251     $ 29,492     $ 115,945     $ 117,108  
Wood products segment depreciation and amortization   3,585       3,446       2,029       12,212       7,966  
Corporate and other depreciation and amortization   201       187       426       764       1,320  
Total depreciation and amortization $ 33,890     $ 31,884     $ 31,947     $ 128,921     $ 126,394  
                                       
Operating EBITDA $ 49,506     $ 45,620     $ (34,159 )   $ 192,650     $ 210,397  
Income tax recovery (provision) $ (1,645 )   $ 1,775     $ 15,875     $ (6,096 )   $ (19,226 )
Net income (loss) $ (12,977 )   $ 7,545     $ (72,721 )   $ (17,235 )   $ (9,639 )
Net income (loss) per common share                                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.20 )   $ 0.11     $ (1.11 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.15 )
Common shares outstanding at period end   65,868       65,868       65,629       65,868       65,629  



Summary Operating Highlights

  Q4
   Q3   Q4   YTD
   YTD
  2020
   2020   2019   2020
   2019
Pulp Segment                                      
Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)                                      
NBSK   436.9       400.2       381.3       1,716.1       1,736.4  
NBHK   87.4       79.8       60.9       335.0       304.2  
Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)   21.5       15.0       86.5       50.1       108.1  
Annual maintenance downtime (days)   16       10       54       43       82  
Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)                                      
NBSK   469.5       369.9       416.6       1,700.4       1,773.2  
NBHK   93.6       100.1       65.3       329.0       325.7  
Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                                      
Europe   880       840       822       851       946  
China   637       572       563       588       612  
North America   1,138       1,133       1,115       1,139       1,239  
Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)                                      
China   480       443       455       462       558  
North America   868       868       893       881       1,036  
Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2)                                      
NBSK   588       562       581       572       663  
NBHK   454       424       476       452       567  
Energy production ('000 MWh)(3)   568.1       529.2       432.9       2,238.6       2,141.2  
Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3)   225.3       215.5       154.5       894.5       822.8  
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3)   96       96       88       93       91  
                                       
Wood Products Segment                                      
Lumber production (MMfbm)   111.4       96.8       106.7       438.0       414.7  
Lumber sales (MMfbm)   104.0       118.5       101.1       449.2       408.8  
Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm)   467     453     347       402     348  
Energy production and sales ('000 MWh)   25.7       17.8       23.1       89.0       83.5  
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)   122     125     114       119     116  
                                       
Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates                                      
$ / €(4)   1.1925       1.1698       1.1075       1.1410     1.1194  
$ / C$(4)   0.7675     0.7508       0.7578       0.7457     0.7537  

______________

(1)    Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates. Effective January 2020, the RISI pricing report does not provide list prices for China.
(2)    Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(3)    Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(4)    Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended 
December 31, 		    For the Year Ended 
December 31, 		 
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Revenues $ 398,195     $ 331,172     $ 1,423,140     $ 1,624,411  
Costs and expenses                              
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization   331,173       346,020       1,163,727       1,340,380  
Cost of sales depreciation and amortization   33,865       31,693       128,817       125,801  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   17,541       19,565       66,867       74,227  
Operating income (loss)   15,616       (66,106 )     63,729       84,003  
Other income (expenses)                              
Interest expense   (20,690 )     (20,647 )     (80,746 )     (75,750 )
Loss on settlement of debt         (4,750 )           (4,750 )
Other income (expenses)   (6,258 )     2,907       5,878       6,084  
Total other expenses, net   (26,948 )     (22,490 )     (74,868 )     (74,416 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (11,332 )     (88,596 )     (11,139 )     9,587  
Income tax recovery (provision)   (1,645 )     15,875       (6,096 )     (19,226 )
Net loss $ (12,977 )   $ (72,721 )   $ (17,235 )   $ (9,639 )
Net loss per common share                              
Basic and diluted $ (0.20 )   $ (1.11 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.15 )
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0650     $ 0.1375     $ 0.3325     $ 0.5375  



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  December 31,  
  2020     2019  
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,098     $ 351,085  
Accounts receivable, net   227,055       208,740  
Inventories   271,696       272,599  
Prepaid expenses and other   15,003       12,273  
Total current assets   874,852       844,697  
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,109,740       1,074,242  
Investment in joint ventures   46,429       53,122  
Amortizable intangible assets, net   51,571       53,371  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   13,251       13,004  
Other long-term assets   31,928       26,038  
Deferred income tax   1,355       1,246  
Total assets $ 2,129,126     $ 2,065,720  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable and other $ 210,994     $ 255,544  
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations   802       768  
Total current liabilities   211,796       256,312  
Debt   1,145,294       1,087,932  
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations   31,810       25,489  
Finance lease liabilities   41,329       31,103  
Operating lease liabilities   9,933       10,520  
Other long-term liabilities   10,909       14,114  
Deferred income tax   77,028       89,847  
Total liabilities   1,528,099       1,515,317  
Shareholders’ equity              
Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,868,000 issued and outstanding (2019 – 65,629,000)   65,800       65,598  
Additional paid-in capital   345,696       344,994  
Retained earnings   217,106       256,371  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (27,575 )     (116,560 )
Total shareholders’ equity   601,027       550,403  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,129,126     $ 2,065,720  



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2020
   2019
   2018
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                      
Net income (loss) $ (17,235 )   $ (9,639 )   $ 128,589  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities                      
Depreciation and amortization   128,921       126,394       96,729  
Deferred income tax provision (recovery)   (15,249 )     (7,873 )     16,596  
Inventory impairment   25,998       9,200        
Loss on settlement of debt         4,750       21,515  
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense   3,053       3,449       1,868  
Stock compensation expense   928       3,036       3,940  
Gain on sale of investments   (17,540 )            
Foreign exchange transaction losses   13,272       7,116       746  
Other   543       5,834       2,419  
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions   (4,164 )     (4,467 )     (1,133 )
Changes in working capital                      
Accounts receivable   (6,269 )     41,369       (10,370 )
Inventories   (11,430 )     24,683       (58,082 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (53,744 )     45,256       37,959  
Other   (5,519 )     (4,825 )     (4,108 )
Net cash from (used in) operating activities   41,565       244,283       236,668  
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                      
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (78,518 )     (132,034 )     (87,012 )
Purchase of amortizable intangible assets   (647 )     (623 )     (600 )
Acquisitions         (6,380 )     (380,312 )
Purchase of investments   (9,370 )            
Proceeds from sale of investments   26,910              
Other   1,798       (321 )     445  
Net cash from (used in) investing activities   (59,827 )     (139,358 )     (467,479 )
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                      
Redemption of senior notes         (103,875 )     (317,439 )
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes         205,500       350,000  
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net   52,651       (58,404 )     36,560  
Dividend payments   (21,892 )     (35,279 )     (40,724 )
Repurchase of common shares   (162 )     (754 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs         (4,213 )     (10,074 )
Proceeds from government grants   362       6,467        
Other   (4,642 )     (3,344 )     (3,462 )
Net cash from (used in) financing activities   26,317       6,098       14,861  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,958       (429 )     (4,297 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   10,013       110,594       (220,247 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year   351,085       240,491       460,738  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 361,098     $ 351,085     $ 240,491  


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income (loss) as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income (loss) as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

  Q4
   Q3
   Q4
   YTD
   YTD
  2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Net income (loss) $ (12,977 )   $ 7,545     $ (72,721 )   $ (17,235 )   $ (9,639 )
Income tax provision (recovery)   1,645       (1,775 )     (15,875 )     6,096       19,226  
Interest expense   20,690       19,864       20,647       80,746       75,750  
Loss on settlement of debt               4,750             4,750  
Other (income) expenses   6,258       (11,898 )     (2,907 )     (5,878 )     (6,084 )
Operating income (loss)   15,616       13,736       (66,106 )     63,729       84,003  
Add: Depreciation and amortization   33,890       31,884       31,947       128,921       126,394  
Operating EBITDA $ 49,506     $ 45,620     $ (34,159 )   $ 192,650     $ 210,397  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mercer International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.