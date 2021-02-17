Auto Holding 46, Used Car Dealership in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, Under New Management

New management has modernized the dealership to provide faster and more efficient service for customers.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Used car dealership Auto Holding 46 in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, is pleased to announce that it is under new management. With all new staff, the facility has been completely revamped, allowing customers to get pre-approved fast for financing and purchase a used vehicle online.According to a company spokesperson, the dealership has built solid relationships with a trusted network of loan providers, and is able work with a wide range of credit scores. The focus is on making the entire car-buying process as fast and easy as possible for the customer.Offering competitive pricing and flexible financing terms, Auto Holding 46 offers a constantly growing inventory of used cars, trucks and SUVs, especially luxury vehicles that are clean and well-maintained with a single owner. The dealership also buys all makes and models from customers who wish to trade in.“We’ve worked hard to improve and modernize the entire dealership,” says the company spokesperson. “We think our customers will be delighted at how fast and easy it is to purchase that used vehicle they’ve always wanted!”For more information, or to look at today’s inventory, visit the website at https://autoholding46.com . The dealership also has a state-of-the-art showroom and a lot where customers can view the inventory in person, if preferred.About the CompanyAuto Holding 46 Used Car Dealership is located in Mountain Lakes, near East Hanover, Morristown, Livingstone, Summit, Wayne, Lincoln Park, and Denville, New Jersey. Offering the best car prices and car financing rates in the tri-state area, Auto Holding 46 has a constantly growing inventory of vehicles which allows customers to get pre-approved for financing and purchase a used car, truck or SUV online, without the need to spend much time at the dealership.